Buzzaar this Saturday

Charles Barry holds up a section of a bee hive at his farm in Dorothea, St. Thomas. Residents will have a chance to learn more about beekeeping and bee-related products during a Buzzaar from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Agriculture Department grounds in Estate Lower Love, St. Croix.

 Daily News file photo

The V.I. Agriculture Department is inviting the public to learn more about the world of bees at their annual Beekeepers Buzzaar event.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the V.I. Agriculture Department grounds in Estate Lower Love, residents will get the chance to observe how bees work to produce honey, make honeycombs, pollinate crops and survive in a hive, according to a news release from the department.

