ST. CROIX — Children frolicked as they circled a yellow and green tent readied for Saturday’s opening ceremony of Agrifest, a 50-year celebration of the Virgin Islands Agriculture and Food Fair that draws attendees from near and far to experience St. Croix’s bountiful cuisine and culture.
Residents stood under the tent or sat at yellow picnic tables and rows of lined chairs to hear from a multitude of officials, and the recipients of the top farming awards — Livestock Farmer of the Year and Crop Farmer of the year.
The awards went to Alphonso James and Badeau Chrisphonte, respectively. In addition to trophies and a stipend from the Fair board, James and Chrisphonte each were presented with checks from the Virgin Islands Daily News.
The seasoned farmers were recognized alongside four special honorees and nine others who received recognition posthumously for their agricultural and food-related accomplishments.
Though the fair has occurred for 50 years Agriculture Commissioner Positive Nelson said the community is celebrating a legacy that is much longer and deeper than that, and if there was any takeaway from his remarks, he hoped it would be that attendees would take growing food seriously.
“We are living in a time when your source of food and having access to a source of food close to you is a paramount importance,” Nelson said. “Food is not an option it is incumbent on us. We live on an island surrounded by water so as much as possible should facilitate the growth of food.”
The vision for agriculture in the territory is heavily influenced by Act 8404, a law created over two years ago calling on the Department of Agriculture and the University of the Virgin Islands to formulate a territorial agriculture plan.
UVI President David Hall said the plan
addresses water and irrigation challenges,
and can be found at the Agriculture department’s website.
Later, Hall and Nelson were joined by a group of dignitaries including Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. and first lady Yolanda Bryan; Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach; Senate President Donna Frett Gregory, Senate Vice President Novelle Francis Jr. and V.I. Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett in cutting the ribbon, signaling the start of the three-day fair.
Once opened, fairgoers could mill about the grounds and shop for food, pastries and homemade drinks, plants, and a host of merchandise that ran the gamut from leather goods and paintings to jewelry and T-shirts. There were exhibits by various schools and both public and private organizations set up tents to educate residents about services. Among them were Viya, Liberty VI, the Division of Personnel, the V.I. Economic and Development Authority, Tourism, the Disability Rights Center of the Virgin Islands, O’Neale’s Transport Inc. in partnership with VITEMA, FEMA and Crowley shipping, which registered residents for V.I. Alert ahead of the June 1 start of hurricane season and the V.I Department of Health, which offered free COVID vaccinations.