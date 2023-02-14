The Health Department is warning residents to be cautious and avoid spreading COVID-19 during the upcoming Agriculture Fair on St. Croix, and to get the bivalent vaccine if they have not already done so.
Health Commissioner Justa Encarnacion was blunt during a Government House press briefing Monday.
“Our Ag Fair begins on Feb. 18, and the Department of Health urges all attendees to remain vigilant. Remember, it’s going to be a very crowded affair, so please use discretion on mask-wearing, especially if you’re taking someone who is more vulnerable — those who are older, those who are sicker,” she said. “Carry your sanitizer with you and use it. COVID-19 is still a threat to our public health, please stay safe.”
The Health Department, Encarncion said, is tracking 115 active COVID-19 cases in the territory, including 71 on St. Croix, 36 on St. Thomas, and eight on St. John, Encarnacion said.
There are two people hospitalized with COVID-19 at Luis Hospital on St. Croix, and two patients are at Schneider Hospital on St. Thomas.
Encarnacion is hoping that following the three-day fair that there won’t be a spike in cases.
“Just two weeks ago, on January 30, our numbers were 184 total active cases. We had 146 on St. Croix, 36 on St. Thomas, and one on St. John. And I gave you those numbers just so you could see we are actually decreasing, so we would like to really stay in that trend as well,” Encarnacion said.
There have been 130 deaths due to COVID-19 in the territory since the pandemic began.
The most recent victim was an 85-year-old woman on St. Croix who died on Feb. 5, and Encarnacion said the Health Department extends condolences to her family and friends.
“The bivalent vaccine is still the best protection for COVID-19, and everyone age six months or older is urged to become vaccinated and boosted,” Encarnacion said.
“Those who have not had the bivalent vaccine are not protected against the latest COVID-19 variants. The bivalent variant booster became available Sept. of 2022, so if you have not received the booster during that time span, chances are you have not received a bivalent. Please check your card. We received 7,620 of the bivalent vaccines, and administered 3,577. So, that seems as though it’s a little bit less than half, however, we don’t order more unless we know we’re getting close to where we need to. So go out, get your vaccine, it actually does protect you. I want to make sure you’re protected as well.”
The federal government has announced that the COVID-19 public health emergency will formally end on May 11, and Encarnacion encouraged everyone to get vaccinated while federal resources are still plentiful.
“That’s one of the reasons why we’re really hoping that everyone goes out and gets their bivalent,” Encarnacion said.
Monoclonal antibodies “are no longer available because they’re not responding to the current variant,” and so they’re using other treatments, she added.
In terms of whether services will still be available after the state of emergency ends, “we’re doing a lot ourselves right now locally, so we’ll be able to continue a lot of things that we are doing,” Encarnacion said. “For example, on all the testing, our Epidemiology Department conducts the testing. We have purchased a lot of the testing equipment and supplies, so we’ll be able to go beyond.”
The territory will continue receiving funding for COVID-19 services until 2025, “so that is the funding that we’re using right now to conduct our testing,” Encarnacion said.
The end of the state of emergency will affect, “for example, Pafford’s staffing within the hospitals. And so, we’re working closely with the hospitals to ensure that they go on to separate contracts with either Pafford or other staffing agencies, if that is required to increase the number of staff and nurses, as well as clinical staff in general within the hospital system,” she added.
Vaccines for COVID-19 and flu are available to the public on St. Croix for adults on the second floor of #35 Castle Coakley, Unit 5, known as the Old Caribe Home Center Building, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday. No appointments are necessary for vaccines. For information, call the community health clinic at 340-718-1311, ext. 3760 or 3796.
For children on St. Croix, vaccines are available at the Maternal Child Health Clinic at the same location in the Old Caribe Home Center Building. For more information, call 340-718-1311, ext. 3201 or 3875.
On St. Thomas, vaccines are available for adults on the second floor of the Community Health Clinic at Schneider Hospital from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
Anyone wishing to receive the flu vaccine on St. Thomas is asked to make an appointment by calling 340-774-7477.
For children, vaccines are available at the Maternal Child Health Clinic. To make an appointment, call 340-777-8804, ext. 2600.
On St. John, vaccinations are available as part of the Wednesday pop-up testing event conducted in the V.I. Port Authority Gravel Lot. Vaccines are available from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., and testing is from noon to 3 p.m.
“If you are ill, please get tested. If you have tested negative on a home test kit and continue to feel ill, seek confirmation at the Department of Health or another provider. Anyone testing positive on the confirmation PCR test qualifies for antiviral medication that can lessen the severity of the illness, possibly shorten its duration, and avert hospitalization or death,” Encarnacion said.
Testing is available on St. Croix Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. in the Charles Harwood Memorial parking lot.
The department has started the process for demolition at the site, “however, you can still go there right now, until we get the permit. We will let you know when we’re changing location, we’ll be relocating from the current location,” to a new parking area, “which is closer to the modulars, but we will be informing you the date and time that will take place,” Encarnacion said.
On St. Thomas, testing is available Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Schneider Hospital loading dock, and on St. John at the gravel lot on Wednesday from noon to 3 p.m.