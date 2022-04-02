Take a deep breath, now let it out.
Feel that clean air?
That’s because of all the places in the world the U.S. Virgin Islands is one of three that has met the latest World Health Organization air quality guidelines — something only 222 out of 6,475 global cities have achieved.
According to the World Air Quality Report issued on March 22 by IQAir, a Swiss-based technology company that monitors real-time air quality information around the globe, the territory is leading the Top 5 countries or territories which are ranked by annual average of fine particulate concentration weighted by population. The U.S. Virgin Islands is followed by New Caledonia, Puerto Rico, Cape Verde and Saba.
The report also measured air quality in cities, finding of all the cities globally tested the cleanest air one could breathe was in Charlotte Amalie; San Juan, Puerto Rico; Canberra, Australia and Saint George’s, Grenada.
Breathing is a passive activity and according to the World Health Organization’s website, “Clean air is a basic human right. Yet, air pollution continues to pose a significant threat to people worldwide – it is the greatest environmental threat to health and a leading cause of non-communicable diseases such as heart attacks or stroke.”
There are 7 million premature deaths every year due to the air pollution from both inside and outside the home, and “millions more people falling ill from breathing polluted air,” states the organization’s website. However, outside air pollution contributes to over half of the death toll — 4.2 million every year.
The unseen dangers are air particulates with a diameter of 2.5 microns or smaller, according to the organization these air particulates can enter the bloodstream by penetrating through the lungs and causing damage to both the cardiovascular and respiratory systems.
According to the most recent data release by the World Health Organization, nearly the entire global population — 99% of all breathing human beings — breathe air that exceeds the organization’s guideline limits and contains high levels of pollutants. The organization has indicated, it is low and middle-income countries that are suffering from the highest exposure.
According to the IQAir report the countries with the worst air quality are Bangladesh, Chad, Pakistan, Tajikistan, and India. And the cities measured with the worst air quality were primarily located within these countries: New Delhi, Dhaka, N’Djamena, Dushanbe and Muscat.
While countries like India have not seen reform to their air quality laws in over a decade, the territory has the Clean Air Act and Air Pollution Control Act. Additionally, the V.I. Department of Planning and Natural Resources has the authority to implement and enforce air pollution and quality requirements in the territory.
DPNR’s Air Pollution Control Program conducts weekly particulate matter samples, collecting data from five monitoring stations throughout the territory and the department monitors sulfur dioxide near St. Croix’s local refinery.
So, the next time you’re at a favorite spot like the beach — inhale, then exhale — and know it’s the best air in the world you are breathing.