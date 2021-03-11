ST. THOMAS — At a press conference Wednesday, V.I. Police confirmed the identity of the victim in Tuesday night’s shooting as Akeem Dore, and said they’re searching for a person of interest in the murder, 37-year-old Akimo Smith.
Dore, 35, was shot and killed at around 7:58 p.m. in Oswald Harris Court housing community, according to V.I. Police spokesman Toby Derima.
Police have released few details, but say they are looking for Smith in connection with the crime.
Dore’s criminal history includes an arrest in Jan. 2006 when he was 20 for possession of an unlicensed firearm. He was identified in the V.I. Police log at the time as a resident of St. John, but was later identified as a resident of Oswald Harris Court in a 2012 arrest for aggravated assault and battery. He was charged in 2016 with domestic violence, and was identified as a resident of Bovoni.
St. Thomas went two months before recording its first homicide of 2021 — 49-year-old former law enforcement officer Bill John-Baptiste.
John-Baptiste’s body was found just before 5 a.m. Tuesday at the bin site in Caret Bay on the North Side, and police said he was pronounced dead at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds.
John-Baptiste, who served as both a V.I. Police and V.I. Port Authority officer, had previously spent time in prison for kidnapping along with two other former V.I. police officers, Enid Edwards and Francis Brooks. Edwards and Brooks were both recently released from federal prison.
While St. Thomas has had relatively few homicides so far this year, the territory is already up to 12 murders, including John-Baptiste and Dore.
The first was Lessroy Gumbs, who was shot and killed in Cruz Bay on St. John on New Year’s Day.
Michael Anthony Cruz was killed in Gallows Bay on St. Croix on Jan. 12, and Kevin Jerome was shot to death in William’s Delight on Feb. 26.
March 1 began a string of shootings on St. Croix that left five people dead — Elsi Ruiz, Dujuan Tyson, Kadeem Baptiste, Johnny Martinez, and David Clouden — and Ian Benjamin Sr. was found shot to death at his home in Estate Carlton on March 2. Euette Brown was shot to death in Mutual Homes on St. Croix on March 2.
Police Commissioner Trevor Velinor told senators on March 4 that the public can expect to see multiple arrests in connection with the killings “in the next 24 to 48 hours.”
Police said Wednesday that no arrests have been made. A 13th person, 19-year-old William Isaac, of Aureo Diaz Heights housing community on St. Croix, died from a gunshot he received while watching car races on Container Port Road on Jan. 2.
“William Isaac’s death has not been classified as a homicide,” Derima said Wednesday.
Anyone with information about the homicides is urged to contact police by calling 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211, or anonymously and confidentially to Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.
Reward money is available for tips that lead to an arrest, including tips submitted anonymously. For more information, visit CrimeStoppersVI.org.