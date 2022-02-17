ST. CROIX — Akeem Stanley was sentenced to 23 years in prison Wednesday for his role in the 2018 murder of Emile Brin.
“There’s something I’m missing,” said V.I. Superior Court Presiding Judge Harold Willocks.
Willocks said he’s pored over the case file and still doesn’t know “why Mr. Brin was killed.”
The motive for the killing may never be publicly known, but Willocks said 28-year-old Stanley will have to think about his actions every day in prison.
Brin was choked until he lost consciousness and had a plastic bag placed over his head to ensure asphyxiation before he was wrapped in a sheet and stuffed into the trunk of a car that was later set on fire, according to court files.
His body was found burned beyond recognition in the trunk of the torched car at Hams Bluff in Frederiksted on the night of July 16, 2018.
Brin, 22, was identified after police traced the car back to his mother, who had reported her son missing two days earlier.
“I don’t envy your honor, because this is a no-win situation,” Territorial Public Defender H. Hannibal O’Bryan told Willocks at Wednesday’s sentencing hearing.
Brin was “well loved,” according to statements from his family in the pre-sentence report, and Stanley is a young man who might “still have some semblance of a life” even if he served every day of the 25-year sentence prosecutors requested, O’Bryan said.
Stanley apologized to Brin’s family and promised to live a better life when he’s released from prison.
“Since I’ve been incarcerated, I’ve had time to see all my mistakes,” Stanley said.
While Bryan said Stanley had been a bullied special education student, Chancellor said there’s no evidence of that in the court’s record, and he found Stanley to be exceptionally intelligent.
Stanley graduated from high school and earned a certificate in nursing assistance, and Chancellor said he had encountered him in court once before — when he agreed to serve as a third-party custodian in May 2018.
Third-party custodians — typically friends or family members of individuals facing criminal charges — serve voluntarily and are vetted by the court. That means Stanley was deemed trustworthy enough to serve as a pre-trial monitor for Ameade Williams, who was under indictment for an armed robbery.
But according to court documents, instead of helping authorities make sure Williams didn’t break the law, Stanley helped Williams kill Brin inside a Frederiksted home.
In September 2018, police executed a search warrant at Stanley’s house, where Williams was still awaiting trial for the 2016 robbery. Officers said they found guns, ammunition and a third man who was in the country illegally, according to court records.
Stanley was arrested and charged with federal gun-related crimes, and a year later he was arrested and charged with Brin’s murder.
Investigators determined that Stanley and Williams murdered Brin, and another man named Josiah Sharplis helped them in disposing of the body, according to police. Sharplis was arrested in 2019 and is still awaiting trial. His next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 25.
Williams was charged with Brin’s murder in December. He was extradited on Nov. 26 from West Virginia after serving a federal prison sentence there. He was charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault, first-degree arson, second-degree arson, misprision of a felony and accessory after the fact, according to police.
On Wednesday, Willocks sentenced Stanley to 23 years with credit for time served. Stanley has been detained since September 2019.
Willocks said Stanley’s case is far from the first time he’s seen such senseless killing.
“Unfortunately, many of the young men in our community find themselves in these silly situations,” Willocks said. “Young Black men killing young Black men. Robbing. Shooting. And the question is, why?”