Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Akil Gumbs Dalmida on May 16, 2023, at the age of 41, on St. John.
Akil Gumbs Dalmida is survived by his mother, Sandra A. Gilpin; grandmother, June A. Joseph LaBorde; brothers, Devon C. Luis, Toumani Dalmida Jr.; sisters, Symone J. Rouse, Jenicia Dalmida, Jean Dalmida-Hull, Jasmine Dalmida; brother-in-law, George Hull; sister-in-law, Kentrina Dalmida; uncles, Curts R. Gilpin, Sr., James Dalmida, Justin Dalmida; aunts, Vivienne C. LaBorde-Luyombya, Jean Hodge, Janis Dalmida, Joyce Whitaker; uncles-in-law, Kaddu Luyombya, Rhys Hodge; aunt-in-law, Margo Dalmida; nephews, Calen Luis, Kaeden Boynes, Jayce St. John, Jason Dalmida III; nieces, Thea Baker, Amaya Hull; special cousins, Alana Thomas, Rochester Lewis, Daren Lewis, Deisia Smith, Deborah Joseph, Angel Joseph; god parents, Mary Stephen, Lillian Moolenaar, Edith Dawson George, Aileen Swift, Charlene McBean, Alvin Joseph.