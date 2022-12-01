Mother Goat album

St. John-based band Mother Goat will celebrate the release of its first album Friday with a live performance and listening party whose goal is to foster a love of music for the next generation.

Set for 6 to 9 p.m. at the St. John School of the Arts, the event’s $10 entry fee will go toward scholarships for the SJSA music department, giving the island’s children access to violin, guitar, vocal, ukulele, and traditional drumming lessons. Funds will also be raised through bar sales, sponsored by St. John Brewers, and Sam & Jack’s will have food for sale at the event.