St. John-based band Mother Goat will celebrate the release of its first album Friday with a live performance and listening party whose goal is to foster a love of music for the next generation.
Set for 6 to 9 p.m. at the St. John School of the Arts, the event’s $10 entry fee will go toward scholarships for the SJSA music department, giving the island’s children access to violin, guitar, vocal, ukulele, and traditional drumming lessons. Funds will also be raised through bar sales, sponsored by St. John Brewers, and Sam & Jack’s will have food for sale at the event.
At the event, Mother Goat’s 12-song album, Circus in the Cistern, will be played over a high-quality speaker system, and the band will perform as well, said Mother Goat keyboard player Jared Warren. Other band members include guitar player and singer Aaron Strickland, bass player Jalil Jahantab, and drummer Tyler Perrino.
Mother Goat’s members were in separate bands previously, and after sitting in with one another’s bands over the years, the four came together. The band has been performing together and writing music for close to five years, said Warren. Their catalogue of original material eventually grew to the point that Mother Goat’s members decided it was time to put together an album. Mother Goat’s first album, a fully digital release, was recorded at a new St. John studio whose unique recording process lent the album its name.
At the Friis Bay studio, Coral Star, studio owner Allen Clapp created reverb — an effect that’s found on almost every album ever recorded, explained Warren — by placing a speaker and a microphone inside a cistern and recording the music.
“It’s an analog reverb from the cistern, which is why we named the album Circus in the Cistern,” said Warren. “Most reverb is digitally manufactured these days. Allen’s cistern reverb was ingenious. Anyone who’s opened a cistern hatch and yelled inside knows it echoes, and that kind of determined the tone of the album.”
The album, which Warren described as “semi-psychedelic funk and rock with reggae elements,” will be available Friday across all streaming platforms. The decision to pair the album’s release with a fundraiser for the island’s only arts school came naturally, Warren explained.
“Music has brought a ton of enjoyment for us, as well as some level of a career,” said the Mother Goat keyboardist. “We all were supported by music education in our young lives, and we believe kids need these opportunities. Music is something you can do for your entire life. There’s a lot of talented kids here who have music in their souls who need that little bit of assistance.”
SJSA Executive Director Jeune Provost said she was happy for the boost the event will give to the school’s music scholarships.
“I think there’s a great need for access to arts education,” said Provost. “The band being willing to do this will really help to build our program and offer more opportunities for students whose parents may not be able to afford the classes. It’s really great that they’re willing to support the school.”
Tickets to the album release, listening party, and live performance are $10 each and can be purchased at the door or ahead of time by contacting Warren at 340-626-8229. Doors open Friday at 5:30 p.m.