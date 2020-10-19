Alcohol was involved in a three-car crash on St. Croix that left one man seriously injured, according to V.I. Police Department spokesman Toby Derima.
Marlon Richardson, 44, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, Derima said in a news release. Richardson was released after posting $1,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court today for his advice-of-rights hearing.
The crash occurred at around 1:39 a.m. just east of D.C. Canegata Ballpark, on East End Road.
Richardson was travelling east in a silver Range Rover when he collided with a blue Ford Explorer that was exiting a shopping area across from the ballpark and attempting to make a right-hand turn into the westbound lane, according to police.
“The impact on the Ford Explorer caused the vehicle to overturn and collide with a white Lexus GS-350 in the area,” Derima said.
Police said Richardson appeared intoxicated and failed standard field sobriety tests.
The driver of the Lexus was trapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated by St. Croix Rescue. He was transported to Luis Hospital via ambulance for treatment of minor injuries, Derima said.
“The driver of the Ford Explorer sustained major injuries in the accident. He was also transported to the hospital via ambulance for treatment, and was scheduled to be flown off-island for further treatment,” Derima said.