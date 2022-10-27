ST. THOMAS — Police arrested a man in connection with firearm charges after observing his suspicious behavior at a gas station shortly after midnight Wednesday.
According to a news release from V.I. Police, Willie Gatewood II was charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition after a “safety stop-and-frisk.”
The incident began around 12:05 a.m. when two police officers “entered the Racetrack gas station in Estate Thomas, and immediately noticed three males who stopped and began to stare upon noticing them.”
The three males, dressed in all black, gathered closely and began “speaking in a soft manner,” according to the probable cause fact sheet.
A concerned citizen also told the officers that the three men had been “acting suspicious since they got into the store.”
Officers spoke to the men briefly before leaving the gas station to circle the block and call for assistance as they were outnumbered. The two officers traveled around Sixth Street and met the males on First Avenue near the St. Andrew’s Church.
According to the court document, the men were “acting as if they were nervous,” and a safety stop-and-frisk was performed.
“The three men were asked to walk towards a nearby wall and put their hands up. Gatewood resisted at first, but eventually complied with the officers’ commands,” according to the police affidavit.
Gatewood was also asked whether he had any weapons in his possession to which he responded, “only a knife and it is in my waistband area,” according to the affidavit.
When asked if he had any other weapons on him, Gatewood responded, “no.”
After searching Gatewood further, however, police discovered a black fanny pack with a “hard metal object” inside. The officers asked him to remove the fanny pack, Gatewood refused to do so, forcing the officers to search it. They subsequently discovered a black and silver firearm inside.
According to the affidavit, Gatewood is not licensed to carry a gun in the Virgin Islands or “anywhere else in the states,” thus he was arrested and later turned over to the Bureau of Corrections.
He appeared Wednesday before Magistrate Judge Paula D. Norkaitis for his advice-of-rights-hearing, but information on possible bail and the amount was not readily available.
An arraignment hearing is scheduled for 9:20 a.m. on Nov. 11.