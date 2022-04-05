ST. CROIX — Scores of studious students representing public, private, and parochial schools territorywide competed virtually on Tuesday in the V.I. Bar Association’s 26th Annual Moot Court Competition where students argued the Superior Court’s rulings on two separate issues.
Students presented their arguments, pertaining to one of the two predetermined topics, to a panel of judges, and were cross-examined after their presentations by the panelists which consisted of seasoned, practicing law professionals. The students were expected to converse their way through the rapid-fire questions and eloquently deliver additional support to their original presented arguments.
“This is singularly the largest number of schools and the largest number of students participating in the program’s history,” Adam Thorp, the St. Thomas-St. John District Moot Court Planning Committee co-chair said.
After a full day of heated debate, Una Alexander who represented Central High School was announced the St. Croix District Best Oralist of the competition for her argument and assessment regarding whether the Superior Court erred when it determined that the best common law rule for the Virgin Islands was to allow minors to disaffirm their contracts and avoid liability.
Ivanna Eudora Kean High School’s Mariah Loo was named Best Oralist for the St. Thomas-St. John District arguing the other topic debated by students, whether the Superior Court erred in its findings that a St. Croix high school and its principal violated the first amendment rights of a student who protested on school grounds by wearing a modified T-shirt.
The six winning school groups, some appellees and others appellants, will advance to compete in Thursday’s finals. The St. Croix District groups are Central High School appellees, who placed third, the Central High School appellants, who placed second, and the St. Croix Educational Complex appellants, who placed first.
The St. Thomas District groups are the Charlotte Amalie High School appellees, who placed third, Antilles School appellees, who placed second, and the St. Thomas-St. John Seventh Day Adventist School appellees, who placed first.
“My overall impression was extraordinarily favorable. I thought everybody was very well prepared and I spent a little bit of time having to think of arguments and points to make against you, and I did make several points in which I personally do not believe in, but it was all for the sake of giving you a hard time and seeing if we could push some of the perimeters of this,” attorney Gordon Rhea, a judging panelist, told competitors.
Rhea said the talent was admirable.
“I was very impressed. I think there is some real talent in this group and I do hope that this exercise we have been through not only that you have learned some things subsequently, but also that you are finding out a little more about yourself and to have the confidence and ability to stand up and talk and make arguments and basically fight for what you believe in,” he said.
The students did fight passionately in their arguments, while keeping cool under pressure and being ever mindful of the silent timekeeper, Marjorie Whalen, who would alert students when their time was up and their argument must conclude.
Though the day was long, students appeared unbothered and delivered their remarks with fervor.
“If you decide to take that and go to law school with it, fantastic. I think on the whole we are looking at some people who make great lawyers in the future,” Rhea said.