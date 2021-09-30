Alfredo Andrews Elementary School on St. Croix will revert to virtual learning through the rest of this week, due to four confirmed positive COVID-19 cases.
Only the impacted classrooms reverted to online learning after the first two positive cases were confirmed over the weekend.
The decision to close the entire school came after two additional positive cases were confirmed on Tuesday.
Education spokesperson Cynthia Graham explained that not all exposures warrant a return to virtual learning for an entire school.
“The Department of Health guides us on when it is advisable for a full return to virtual learning or when we should just isolate a classroom,” Graham said.
Additionally, Claude Markoe Elementary School and St. Croix Head Start classrooms have also reverted to virtual learning through the end of this week as the island experiences a spike in COVID cases, especially among children.
As of Tuesday, there are 137 active cases on St. Croix, 36 on St. Thomas, and five on St. John according to reports from the Health Department.
The Health Department will conduct drive-through COVID testing for students and teachers of the impacted classrooms.
Any students of staff who receive positive test results will learn or work from home, Graham said.
During the closure, students may still up breakfast and lunch between 9:30 and 11 a.m. at John Woodson Junior High School.
Education also announced that Joseph Gomez Elementary School on St. Thomas remained closed Wednesday, and will return to virtual learning for all students for the remainder of the week, as the school mourns the loss of paraprofessional Kima Lloy-Jarvis on Monday.
PreK through third grade, and special education self-contained students will return to campus Monday, the press release stated.