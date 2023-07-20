Aliyah

WNBA All-Star Aliyah Boston, an official tourism ambassador for the Virgin Islands, is flanked by Gov. Albert Bryan Jr., second from left, Tourism Commissioner Joseph Boschulte, and Sports, Parks and Recreation Commissioner Calvert White Jr. in Las Vegas, Nev., over the weekend where Tourism held an event in Boston’s honor and their partnership.

Aliyah Boston’s likeness will now be synonymous with the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The V.I. Tourism Department in a news release announced a multi-year partnership with the WNBA All-Star and St. Thomas native.