The Virgin Islands Education Department announced a sweeping COVID-19 testing requirement for all students and faculty on Monday.
In a press release announcing the testing mandate for all public school students and school-based employees, the department said it made the decision with guidance from the V.I. Health Department.
The Health Department will begin testing students and school-based staff Wednesday regardless of the individuals vaccination status.
A testing schedule will be emailed to students and employees, and parents will need to download a COVID-19 testing consent form by visiting www.vide.vi and clicking on the “COVID-19 Forms” tab at the top of the page, the department said.
The decision was made to implement mass testing due to the territory’s high positivity rate (currently 17.21%), increased COVID-19 hospitalizations and an increased number of positive cases among school-based employees, according to the department.
The first employees to be tested as part of the new requirement were Food Authority workers, custodians and monitors.
“The Department of Education is committed to ensuring the health and safety of students and staff as we continue to respond to the coronavirus pandemic,” Commissioner Racquel Berry-Benjamin said. “We ask that you commit to doing your part to keep the VIDE safe.”
In-person learning in the territory is scheduled to resume Monday. The COVID-19 tests will be free of charge, Education officials said.