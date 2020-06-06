All Saints Cathedral School Class of 2020 members Dwane Callwood Jr., Alexa Comissiong, Chirag Daswani, Dickens Forbes Francis, Jonathan Gomez, J’Synyah Hyndman, Bryah Martin, Aliyah Mohammed, Isiah Nelthropp, Sebastian Joseph Silva, Destin Thompson Jr., Rohit Vaswani, Dasan Walker and Nia Woods dance across the street outside their school on Garden Street, St. Thomas.
All Saints Cathedral School Class of 2020 members, heeding to public health mandates, are socially distanced — with masks that match their school colors, of course — during a private commencement ceremony Friday at All Saints Cathedral Church on St. Thomas.
Daily News photo by ALLEGRA CHRISTOPHER
Class President Nia Woods speaks during the school’s graduation ceremony Friday at All Saints Cathederal Church on St. Thomas.
All Saints Cathedral School Class of 2020 Valedictorian Bryah Martin addresses her classmates during Friday’s commencement on St. Thomas.
ST. THOMAS — As they assembled in front of a limited, socially distanced crowd, graduates of All Saints Cathedral School proudly wore their green masks sporting the school’s initials, grateful that they were one of the few graduating classes in the Virgin Islands able to hold an in-person graduation ceremony rather than a virtual one.
It’s been a tumultuous time for the Class of 2020. As with all Virgin Islands graduates this year, their high school years were filled with challenges such as two Category 5 hurricanes, a pandemic, protests targeting racial injustice, and classes for the last semester of their senior year that were conducted online from home.