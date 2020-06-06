ST. THOMAS — As they assembled in front of a limited, socially distanced crowd, graduates of All Saints Cathedral School proudly wore their green masks sporting the school’s initials, grateful that they were one of the few graduating classes in the Virgin Islands able to hold an in-person graduation ceremony rather than a virtual one.

It’s been a tumultuous time for the Class of 2020. As with all Virgin Islands graduates this year, their high school years were filled with challenges such as two Category 5 hurricanes, a pandemic, protests targeting racial injustice, and classes for the last semester of their senior year that were conducted online from home.