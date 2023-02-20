Agfair Livestock

Farmer of the Year Allan Vanterpool holds a kid on his Estate Lower Love farm on St. Croix.

 Daily News photo by FIONA STOKES

ST. CROIX — Allan Vanterpool has his own special language when tending to his flock of sheep and goats.

“Co-oo-me, Co-oo-me. Ho-ho ho-oo” echoes across his Estate Lower Love farm. The sheep and goats grazing in the pasture suddenly perk up, before making their way to the sound of his voice and eventually corraled into their respective pens.