ST. CROIX — Allan Vanterpool has his own special language when tending to his flock of sheep and goats.
“Co-oo-me, Co-oo-me. Ho-ho ho-oo” echoes across his Estate Lower Love farm. The sheep and goats grazing in the pasture suddenly perk up, before making their way to the sound of his voice and eventually corraled into their respective pens.
The organized layout of Vanterpool’s 17-acre farm, and the exceptional health of his herd are among the reasons he was named this year’s Livestock Farmer of the Year at the 51st celebration of the Agriculture and Food Fair.
The humble farmer has maintained the farm a little over 35 years, and said taking care of animals is nothing new to him. He has been a breeder, owner, trainer and even jockey of racehorses for decades and loves animals and the outdoors. He worked for decades at the V.I. Department of Labor while enjoying his hobbies – first with the horseracing industry and gradually with farming where he raised various livestock to be slaughtered for meat.
“When I was done with horseracing, I started with a little farm in Grove Place with about five pigs that I raised primarily to slaughter for their meat. It was something that I enjoyed as well and I eventually started buying calves and cattle from the local dairy,” he said. “I got additional calves who had been orphaned and I took care of them too, even bottle feeding them until they were big enough to go out to the pasture with the others.”
Vanterpool said he continued to expand on his farm and began breeding Senapol cattle.
“I would treat them well, feed them well and they would grow huge to like 500 or 600 pounds before they were ready to be slaughtered,” he said. “I had at one time about 40 head of cattle and learned more about the industry by some of the veteran farmers and ranchers across the island and I am really grateful for that.”
In 2011, Vanterpool said he bought four pregnant sheep from a friend and began growing his flock as the lambs were born. He continued breeding sheep and goats, primarily for their meat, taking great pride in the quality of meat that comes from his farm. He currently has a flock of more than 100 livestock with 75 St. Croix White Sheep and 30 mixed Boer Goats.
An average day on the farm for Vanterpool begins around 6 a.m.with most days ensuring that the goats and sheep have sufficient food, water and a clean pen.
He said in order to be a successful farmer, it is important to have access to two things – land and water – and is thankful for the help in providing these from friends and the Agriculture Department.
“The land I’m on is leased and the department provides water for us here,” he said. “Imagine if I had to pay for water, things would be very hard, very different.”
His friends at Anally Farms have also been supportive, providing water for his farm as well as sharing a wealth of farming knowledge, and even allowing him to use one of their prized bulls for breeding.
Vanterpool said he takes pride caring for his flock.
During dry weather, he said, “I spare no expense. I buy the salt block, I buy molasses, grain and hay and feed them so that they stay healthy and build them up nice and strong.”
Vanterpool envisions a time the island will be able to produce its own food.
“I’ve been reading about the Agriculture Plan from the Legislature and the University and it sounds good,” he said. “We have land for food so we have to build on it, grow crops and raise animals and produce our own healthy food for our people.”
And, he said, it was important to expose interested students to all aspects of the industry.
“We have to teach them and let them learn the importance of agriculture because no society can survive without it,” he said. “You could have everything to protect and build your community but without food, the people will perish.”
Sue Lakos, who coordinates the livestock pavilion and Livestock Farmer of the year competition, said judges were impressed with Vanterpool’s farm and the overall health of his animals. She added it was clear that he is dedicated and invests time in raising a healthy flock.
Vanterpool said while he was excited to be chosen, he wasn’t surprised “because I know I have been in the semifinals in past years and always miss it by a little bit, but everything comes in its time and this is my time now and I am grateful.”