Almon Stephan Powell
With deep sadness, the family announces the passing of Almon Stephan Powell. He passed away on Monday, June 5, 2023, at his residence at the age of 66.
He is survived by his children, Floyd Buchanan, Kirth Liburd, Cahita Crooke-Jefferson, and Almon Crooke; son-in-law, Tyrone Jefferson; grandchildren, Kevin Buchanan, Jerniqua Buchanan, Jahiem Buchanan, Jenesis Buchanan, Sahkielee Buchanan, J’Ash Buchanan, Jahmarli Morton, and J’Yara Liburd; great-grandchild, Star Edwards; brothers, Theodore Powell, Vernon Dasent, and Elroy Hewlette Webbe; sister, Vynetta Lanns-Wattley; nieces, Donna Harris, Stephanie Adams-Emmanuel, Janice Farrell-Thomas, Kayrid Chalwell, Reneta Chalwell, Natasha Daniel, Lydia Dasent,, Sophie Lanns, Cassandra Lanns, Sabrina Lanns, Shenique Liburd, Marsha Liburd, Kishona Davis, Arlene Fyfield, Tracey Fyfield, and Judy Fyfield; nephews, William Nesbit, Terrance Dasent, Laughton Dasent, Vidal Dasent, Auburn Dasent, Marcus Chalwell, Kerry Chalwell, Lawson Webbe, Marlon Lanns, Aldrie Lanns, Curvin Collins, Orville Collins, Bevon Collins, and Nigel Herbert; special family members, Melvina C. Pinney, Willis W. Pinney and family, Vance E. Pinney and family, Steve A. Pinney and family, Thora T. McKay and family, Rhona Pinney Simon and family, Thelma N. Rey and family, Beulah A. Pinney, Arlene L. Pinney-Benjamin and family, Anthony D. Thomas, Jah-Koi George; Dorothy Hamm, and Paulette Thomas; lifelong friend, Meril Woodley Rouse; special friends, Michael “Mike” Asfour and Anna’s Market staff (Wilbert “Pelinky”, Carlos “Marcus”, Gloria, Mercedes, and Carolina), Gail Christopher, Syndey Douglas, and Linda Vessup; other family includes Browne, Powell (Gingerland, Nevis), and Newton family (Gingerland, Nevis).
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Beatrice Browne; mother, Lilian “Jenny” Powell; son, Jamaine Buchanan; brother, Orville Liburd; sisters, Gwen Chalwell, Maudina Powell, and Floretta Dasent; niece, Nicola; and nephew, Alexis Dasent.
In celebration of his life, a memorial service will be held on Monday, June 26, 2023, at 9 a.m. at the City Seventh-day Adventist Church on Seventh-day Street, next to L & C Milliner Department Store. The family is requesting attendees wear shades of blue.
Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.turnbullsfuneralhomevi.com.
Professional Services have been entrusted to The Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services., 3815 Crown Bay, Suite 10, Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands 00802.