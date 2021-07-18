Almost 900 jabbed in BVI's drive through vaccine initiative

TORTOLA — After much consideration, lifelong asthmatic Einstein Lawrence was among almost 900 individuals vaccinated this weekend at the Festival Village Grounds on Tortola.
During “Operation Protect Each Other,” Health Ministry officials tallied 887 jabs — 432 on Saturday and 455 on Sunday. Of those, 753 individuals received their first dose of the vaccine, with 75 second doses administered Saturday and 59 on Sunday.
Lawrence, who was vaccinated along with her son, said she prayed over the decision to be vaccinated. “I rebuked any side effects,” she told the Daily News. “I even brought my anointing oil and asked God to immunize us.”
Lawrence, like others, took time to come to her decision and said her husband got his vaccination a long time ago, but he never pushed her towards making the decision and she didn’t tell him to take it either. It was his decision.
Michael Hypolitte, who has a high blood pressure and is borderline diabetic, said he decided to take his jab on Saturday after thinking about it.
“Right now, how things are going, I think it’s best to take it and be safe,” Hypolitte said after getting jabbed. “I’ve been hearing everything, so I thought it was the best thing to take the vaccine.”
His daughter Rhonda, who drove him through the process, hasn’t taken the vaccine as yet. She said she wished there were other options beside the AstraZeneca vaccine, which is only option offered in the BVI at the moment.
“There’s Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, and it’s been a couple of months and I don’t understand why we don’t have those options here because maybe some persons are holding out because they have a preference,” she said. “I think this is a really serious matter and at the end of the day, you just want to be content with the direction that you’re taking. So that’s why I’m waiting.”
Marlon Davies told the Daily News he took it because he has a family to protect, including a young daughter.
“The future of my young daughter and my family is in the balance if we don’t take the shot,” he said. “It’s something with a long-term effect and we need to be vaccinated. Just like anything else, you need to know all the ramifications before you make a step in the right direction. I did some research and the biggest effect this vaccine has, is peoples’ mouth. That’s the biggest side effect — not being able to read and research for themselves — they lead the others astray. That’s basically it.”
Love of his family and a bit of convincing got Oskin John to take his first jab. “I want to make them safe and I work on the frontline as well,” the taxi driver said. “I was scared after several conversations with different people, so I said the best thing to do was to come and get it.”
DeAnna Wattley, who got her second dose Saturday, said she didn’t have any side effects from the first dose.
Watching Saturday’s vaccination drive, Premier Andrew Fahie told the Daily News they territory is pushing to get 80% of residents vaccinated.
“I hurts me to see people who I’ve grown up with are now dead,” Fahie said. “I’m sorry that it has gotten to this. When we were pushing vaccination earlier, we were termed as fear mongering and trying to bully. No, it wasn’t that — it was the passion to see our people alive. We don’t want to see any more deaths.”
Fahie said the territory’s first, second and third plan is to vaccinate.
“Whatever plan you put in place, if you’re not alive, you can’t benefit from it,” he said. “We want to keep you alive so tourism can thrive. We want to keep you alive so the financial services can thrive. We want to keep you alive so innovation through our people can thrive. We want to keep you alive so the BVI can thrive. But you have to do your part.”
More than 1,700 COVID-19 cases have been detected since July 1. “Remember, whatever border security you put in anywhere in the world, there’s always going to be some that get by,” Fahie said of the outbreak.
“At the end of the day, we’ll continue to do all that we can and we have been doing all that we can, but we’re encouraging persons to heed what we have said over the last couple months, to vaccinate. That’s the only way even that when breaches happen, that we can avoid these mass increase in cases.”
Prior to the weekend drive, 14,208 persons had gotten their first dose and 10,439 their second. Tortola, which has had 1,390 active cases of the 1,596 as of Friday, has had 11,776 individuals receive their first doses and 8,856 their second doses.
Officials are planning on taking the drive to the other islands within the territory next week.