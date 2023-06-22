Alonzo Emanuel Smith
The Smith and Fahie families are sad to announce the passing of Alonzo Emanuel Smith, better known as “Smitty”, who passed away on Saturday, June 3, 2023.
He is survived by his wife, Celecia Frett-Smith; children, Dave Smith and Kemo Smith; sister, Mayrose Smith; daughther-in-law Virginia Smith; grandchildren, Kyan Smith, Lacorian Smith, Kerry Smith and Stephen Smith; sisters-in-law Andrea Frett-Shaw, Jacklyn Frett, Jasmine Frett and Althea Frett; brothers-in-law Amos Frett, Aubrey Frett, Hugo Frett Jr., Cornelius Shaw and Devon Dhu; nieces, Agatha Varlack, Eartha James-Lettsome, Yvonne Callwood-George and Irene Foy; nephews, Prince Fahie and Ciffton Fahie Sr.; close friends, Verne Cooper and Dave Barber, and many other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
A second viewing will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. on Friday, June 23, 2023, at Hurley’s Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. at Hurley’s Funeral Home Chapel, followed by interment at Eastern Cemetery, Smith Bay.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and cremation centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix. For online condolences or to share a special memory, visit our website atwww.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com