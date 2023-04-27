Members of the Sigma Theta Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority made a trip to Gifft Hill School on Thursday, April 20, when the organization donated three trees to the school. The donation was part of the Alpha Kappa Alpha International Region’s goal to plant 3,100 trees in April, which tasks each chapter with planting three trees in their country.
Alpha Kappa Alpha’s Gifft Hill School donation part of international tree planting initiative
