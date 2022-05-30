ST. CROIX — Tucked away in Estate Golden Grove is an unassuming property where nature and the passion for farming collide.
It’s the Alphonso Jame’s farm.
James, a sheep farmer, is this year’s Livestock Farmer of the Year. In addition to a trophy, he received checks from the Agriculture Fair Board and the Virgin Islands Daily News.
The 10 acres of neatly landscaped farmland is dotted by several clusters of fruit trees and a herd of St. Croix White Sheep roams freely. The echoes of James’ raspy voice can be heard across the fields calling his herd during the early morning hours. He shows love for his animals and an appreciation for nature reflected in the neatness of his farm.
As Agriculture Department’s Sue Lackos announced James as this year’s farmer of the year this weekend, she said that James goes above and beyond, and that his neat and tidy operation shows what hard work and attention to detail can accomplish.
Born on St. Croix, James said he’s always loved farming and began working “elbow-to-elbow” with his uncle on his farm from age 11.
“I really enjoyed working on the farm with my uncle. We had pigs, goats and sheep that we took care of daily and raised them for meat for ourselves and selling to others in the community,” he said, adding that in high school he got involved in the Future Farmers of America. “I loved everything about farming and while in Central High School I was secretary and later president of the organization,” he said. “I attended national conventions and conferences in the states and represented the territory. This is one of the first things that I can see is missing if we are serious about expending our agriculture industry – we need to bring FFA back to the schools.”
He said this is one way to pique the interest of students and help them learn more about agriculture.
“This program has been so beneficial to me and many others who grew up a part of it and I want our young people today to have the same opportunity,” he said. “The life of a farmer is a rewarding lifestyle for the individual and it benefits the community as well. If we are serious about growing the industry, we must invest in the young farmers today.”
In 1994 James started his own farm, working part-time in between holding down full-time jobs. He has worked as a firefighter, a police officer, and with the Department of Human Services. His love for farming eventually brought him to the Department of Agriculture, where he worked until he retired in 2019 and began farming full-time.
While he was honored for his more than 60-head sheep farm and has always dreamed of developing and running a piggery on St. Croix, James is also a lover of trees and crops. He also grows mangoes, avocado, guava, limes and coconut among others. He also tends to two other gardens — tea bush and herbs.
James said as a farmer he takes his work seriously and wishes other farmers would recognize they must invest in their business to see it grow.
“They can’t sit and wait on the government to do things for them, they have to take initiative, focus on the bigger picture and do more for themselves to get ahead,” he said, adding he’s taken certification classes offered by the University of the Virgin Islands and University of Pennsylvania including animal husbandry, healthcare, and pasture management.
James said his day begins around 5:30 a.m. He releases the animals from their night shelter, does a head count, feeds them, gives them water and sets them loose to enjoy the day roaming freely and grazing. Around 5 p.m. he does another headcount, rounds them up and gets them back in their pen.
James said one of the struggles he’s coped with is having stray animals destroy a number of sheep in one night or trespassers stealing the animals.
“We have to combat animals and humans to protect the life of the herd,” he said.
As a livestock farmer, James provides fresh meat for residents, family celebrations and religious feasts. He said he is humbled by the opportunity to be named this year’s livestock farmer of the year.