ST. THOMAS — It’s never too early to get prepared, and Alpine Securities, USVI, wants to ensure that some students keep that notion in mind.
The company announced Monday the return of its Scholastic Aptitude Test or SAT preparation course for students in the St. Thomas-St. John District.
According to a news release, University Bound, formerly known as Upward Bound, will partner with Alpine’s team to administer the program at the University of the Virgin Islands on Saturdays, starting in December and through next year, to help high school students increase their SAT scores.
The courses will be held in preparation of the College Board SAT Exam on March 11, 2023.
Based on data from the College Board, the entity that develops and administers the SAT, the average score of 81 high school students in the Virgin Islands who took the SAT during the 2020-2021 academic year was 930 out of 1600.
Past Alpine SAT prep students raised their SAT scores by an average of 60 points after participating in the program, according to the news release.
“We at Alpine believe it is imperative to invest in the young people of the Virgin Islands,” Vernon Araujo, Alpine’s director of Philanthropy and Community Relations, said in the prepared statement. “They deserve every opportunity to better themselves and enrich our community. We hope to empower them with the proper resources and opportunities to reach their full potential.”
According the statement, many students in the Virgin Islands do not take a mock exam before the official SAT. The University Bound’s free program will offer an incentive for students to practice and prepare for their SAT. The prep program is open to high school juniors and seniors in the St. Thomas-St. John District and the company will provide “the most driven students” with prizes to include gift cards and a Texas Instruments TI-84 graphic calculator, according to the statement.
The SAT prep program will kick off with a practice SAT exam on Saturday, Dec. 3 and thereafter will offer math and language arts lessons every Saturday for 10 weeks. Christmas eve and New Year’s eve will be excluded.
The program will end with a final practice SAT exam to gauge students’ achievement on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
The statement noted that according to the College Board “while the SAT score is not a measurement of students’ aptitude, potential, or success in life, it can dictate college choices and career paths.”