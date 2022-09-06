ST. THOMAS – Local police announced that the Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued an Amber Alert for 6-year old Jorge “JoJo” Morales, who was last seen being picked up by a relative from his Miami Dade home more than a week ago.

The Miami Dade Police Department meanwhile has issued an arrest warrant for the child’s father, 45-year-old Jorge Gabriel Morales, believed to be in the Virgin Islands, “for the interference of custody and concealing a minor contrary to a court order in connection with the disappearance,” the release stated.