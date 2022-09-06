ST. THOMAS – Local police announced that the Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued an Amber Alert for 6-year old Jorge “JoJo” Morales, who was last seen being picked up by a relative from his Miami Dade home more than a week ago.
The Miami Dade Police Department meanwhile has issued an arrest warrant for the child’s father, 45-year-old Jorge Gabriel Morales, believed to be in the Virgin Islands, “for the interference of custody and concealing a minor contrary to a court order in connection with the disappearance,” the release stated.
A Wanted poster issued by Miami-Dade Police lists the father as a “person of interest” and his 58-year-old mother as a “subject” in the case.
“The missing juvenile was picked up from the mother’s residence by his paternal grandmother and is possibly with the father. The missing juvenile was never returned home, violating the court order. The missing juvenile may be “in need of services,” according to the poster.
Glen Dratte, V.I. Police spokesperson, said the local department was tipped off by Miami-Dade Police that the child’s father reportedly arrived on St. Thomas last week. V.I. Police had no further information.
However, the child’s mother, Yanet Concepcion, was interviewed on WPLG Local 10 News in Miami, and gave more details on the incident.
According to the news segment, the woman said she last saw her son around 9:15 a.m. on Aug. 27, after he was picked up from her home “on Southwest 184th Avenue by his father, Jorge Morales, and paternal grandmother, Liliam Pena Morales.”
Concepcion told the station that she went to pick up her son from his father’s residence “only to find both of them gone and the apartment empty.”
Concepcion and Morlaes, according to the news report, have had an ongoing custody battle since their split three years ago. Morales is allowed to have his son a few days out of the week, but only during the day time, the mother told WPLG.
The boy is described as 3 feet tall, weighing 50 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, gray shorts and black shoes.
Concepcion told the television station that her son has autism and requires special care and attention due to his condition.
“We’re not resting, we’re not eating, we’re not sleeping. I’m not doing anything until I have my baby back,” she said during the interview.
V.I. Police urged anyone with any information about the whereabouts of the 6-year-old boy or his father to call 911 immediately, the Criminal Investigation Bureau’s Tip-Line at 340-642-8449, or the anonymous tip line Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222 8477.