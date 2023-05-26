TORTOLA — Days before two American Airlines aircraft are expected to land in the British Virgin Islands, a test flight touched down Thursday at the Terrence B. Lettsome Airport.

The ERJ 175 aircraft Flight MQ9858 operated by Envoy, departed Miami at 9 a.m. and landed at 11:30 a.m. in the BVI with a crew that included two captains, a first officer and flight attendant. Some of the passengers on board were aware that it was a test flight, but others did not, according to officials.