TORTOLA — Days before two American Airlines aircraft are expected to land in the British Virgin Islands, a test flight touched down Thursday at the Terrence B. Lettsome Airport.
The ERJ 175 aircraft Flight MQ9858 operated by Envoy, departed Miami at 9 a.m. and landed at 11:30 a.m. in the BVI with a crew that included two captains, a first officer and flight attendant. Some of the passengers on board were aware that it was a test flight, but others did not, according to officials.
“Today, they performed a test operation which is basically the aircraft made an approach, which was basically a touch and go. They saw the runway, circled and came back to land into EIS,” Edward Singh, whose Platinum Services company, will handle cleaning and ramp services for the AA flights, told The Daily News. “It was to give the pilot an idea of where the threshold was — an idea of the runway length because the BVI basically has a small runway.”
Singh said the pilots landing the plane “didn’t use much runway which was great and it was a great landing.”
“The test operation was also to have the pilot be aware of the surrounding areas, the runway and where they’re going to be parked on the first day of operations,” he added.
In what will be a historic first, American is poised to land two planes on June 1, directly from Miami. In years past BVI visitors would land in the U.S. Virgin Islands, and take a taxi to a ferry that would take them to the British island.
BVI Communications and Works Minister Kye Rymer said Thursday that the test flight was an “exciting moment for the territory on a whole.”
“I can’t neglect all the efforts from past boards, past governments and past ministers,” he said. “This has always been a topic where we want to get direct flights, so seeing this test flight happen today, it signifies that we are achieving what we set out to achieve and we’re grateful to God first and foremost, for blessing us to be able to get to this point today. We’re excited about next week when we’ll see the first flight with passengers.”
According to officials, Thursday’s test flight was important for such things as lining up the mobile staircase that passengers will disembark from, doing training on the aircraft “and getting a basic idea of what’s to be done on June 1 when they have two operations in one day.
“Everything ran pretty smoothly, no hiccups or problems. The aircraft parked safely, the crew got off, met with key persons in the community and other organizations. Everything went pretty well,” Singh said.
In preparation for the inaugural flight, Singh said employees had been training for the last month. The test flight gave the trained clean and search team an idea of how quickly they could clean the aircraft, including every single cabin and seat within a 15-minute timeframe. Ramp personnel were also being trained on lining up the staircase properly to ensure a safe operation, and transferring luggage.
“It’s a great initiative by American Airlines to do the test flight today, because it gives the agents who were being trained from scratch and idea of what to do from day No. 1,” Singh said.
Rymer was on the tarmac with other officials when the flight landed, and saw the fly-by where the pilots took measures — including videos of the runway — to understand airport infrastructure.
The pilot used Runway 26, made an immediate left as a mountain is on the right, circled and returned for a safe landing.