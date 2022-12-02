TORTOLA — American Airlines will begin making daily direct flights to the British Virgin Islands beginning in June, and as of today residents can begin making travel plans.
Communications and Works Minister Kye Rymer, in a joint press conference with Premier Natalio Wheatley on Friday, announced the airlines plans, calling it a “game changer.”
“This morning I am elated to announce that we have been given the confirmation to publicly release that starting 1st June 2023, American Airlines will begin direct flights between the Terrance B. Lettsome International Airport at Beef Island and the Miami International Airport on mainland USA and American Airlines have simultaneously issued a press release to this effect,” Rymer said. “We are very happy to welcome back American Airlines to the British Virgin Islands.
American Airline subsidiary, American Eagle, ceased operations to the territory in 2006.
“This venture to have direct flights between Miami and the British Virgin Islands will make it significantly easier, faster and more affordable for persons from around the world to come to the British Virgin Islands, which is one of the must visit tourist destinations in the world,” Rymer said. “Our residents will also benefit from convenient connections for business and leisure travel for destinations across American’s network.”
BVI officials have over the years have been discussing direct flights to Miami and the National Democratic Party administration, engaged in an agreement with BVI Airways. However, that agreement is embroiled in a legal battle as $7.2 million has been spent and there are no planes nor flights.
Wheatley said he was “extremely pleased” that Rymer and his team delivered the daily flights, the appropriate planes at no cost to the tax payer.
“It is a new day in the Virgin Islands,” he said. “Insufficient airlift has been holding back our tourism industry and our economy. Having to catch connections via St. Thomas, Puerto Rico or other airports, can be quite inconvenient and expensive. This is the first commercial scheduled operation, between the BVI and mainland USA, and it is a game changer for the Virgin Islands, because it opens up a lot of opportunities for our people.”
In a statement, American Airlines Vice President Juan Carlos Liscano said the company is proud to operate as the leading airline in South Florida, offering customers an unrivaled network in the Caribbean and Latin America with service from the Miami hub to more than 70 destinations in the region.
“This year demand has remained strong for Miami travel, and we’re looking forward to further growth in 2023 with a new and unique destination in the Caribbean that our customers love, the British Virgin Islands,” he said.
When asked what has been the technicalities of not having direct flight from the US mainland before, Wheatley said the “biggest problem” was not having a minister in place like Rymer.
“I’m not joking. The will is what was lacking and maybe the innovation,” he said. “The driving force behind it (agreement) was Rymer pushing and not taking no for an answer. When he got an obstacle in one area, he said ‘let’s try this.’ He refused to accept defeat, and he kept pushing until he got it done.”
American service, which will be operated by Envoy, will depart Miami at 10:25 a.m. and arrive in the BVI at 1:30 p.m. and can carry 76 passengers. The departure flight will be at 2:30 p.m. and arriving with 60 passengers because of the load factor.
“This is an incredible step forward for the BVI,” American Airlines Captain and BVI native Kennard deCastro who has been with the airline for 23 years, told The Daily News. “As soon as it becomes a bus, I’ll fly the first flight in.”