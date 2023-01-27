American Red Cross VI volunteers and the VI Fire Service will team up today to install free smoke alarms for families vulnerable to home fires during Sound the Alarm events on St. Croix and St. Thomas.
The effort is part of the national Red Cross Home Fire Program, which has helped save 1,505 lives – including two on St. Croix — through outreach and education efforts.
“We’re excited to continue to build on this program which saved the lives of a grandmother and granddaughter in Frederiksted,” Tina Beazer, executive director of the American Red Cross of the Virgin Islands said. “Home fires are ‘everyday’ tragedies that are a constant threat to our community, but together we can make a difference.”
Events begin at 8:30 a.m. today:
St. Croix: Door-to-door installations in Williams Delight.
St. Thomas: Door-to-door installation event in Smith Bay.
St. John: Registrations for future installation appointments in Cruz Bay, St. John.
Call 340-778-5104 or 340-774-0375 for more information.