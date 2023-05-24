American Airlines

American Airlines is set to make a historic direct flight from Miami on June 1 to the Terrence B. Lettsome International Airport in the British Virgin Islands.

TORTOLA — Ahead of its inaugural flight next week, American Airlines has committed to increasing flights to the British Virgin Islands, according to Communication and Works Minister Kye Rymer.

The airline is set to make a historic, direct flight on Jube 1 from Miami to the Terrence B. Lettsome International Airport, one of two flights that day “due to the high demand in ticket sales.”