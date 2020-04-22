Courtesy of the coronavirus pandemic, hundreds of high school seniors territorywide will not have the opportunity to partake in some of the time-honored customs of teenagedom — graduation ceremonies and proms.
The welfare of students, not proms or even commencement exercises, is a priority, according to school officials
“Even in normal times I believe that proms are not really necessary but much less in these times,” according to Father Eduardo Ortiz-Santiago, superintendent of schools for the U.S. Virgin Islands Catholic diocese.
The most important issue “is to go to heaven and part of that is being obedient to the authorities and safety. I always put safety first, even in normal times, because if we don’t have a safe place for our students we cannot conduct our business in the correct way. Safety is always first because the Lord wants us to be safe,” Ortiz-Santiago said.
The Catholic diocese comprises four schools, three on St. Croix and one on St. Thomas.
Public, private and parochial schools shut their doors territorywide in March, heeding the dictates of Gov. Albert Bryan Jr.’s administration in response to the proliferation of the deadly novel coronavirus. Virtual learning has replaced classroom instruction as the mode of education as social distancing has become the norm.
The Education Department announced recently that the territory’s public high schools will stage virtual commencement exercises for the hundreds of seniors set to graduate in the coming months.
“The Department of Education has determined that virtual graduation ceremonies are the best path forward to celebrate the achievements of the Class of 2020,” Education Commissioner Racquel Berry-Benjamin said in a prepared statement.
Berry-Benjamin’s statement didn’t state whether a decision has been made regarding proms.
Ortiz-Santiago said seniors will get their diplomas on time in late May but not at the traditional end-of-year commencement exercises, a celebratory rite of passage that typically draws dozens of family and friends of the young graduates.
St. Thomas-St. John Seventh-day Adventist School Principal Whitman Browne said for some seniors, especially those who share a long history at the K-12 school, the graduation event is significant, but common sense must prevail, he said, citing concerns about the seniors’ health and the unpredictability of the coronavirus.
“You don’t tempt God,” Browne said.
Browne said the school’s administration is mulling over various options but he is leaning toward distributing certificates in June and possibly having a commencement ceremony in November or December. As for the prom, he said the school typically organizes a no-frills end-of-year “get-together” for seniors but this year’s has been cancelled.
The Seventh-day Adventist Church also has a K-12 school on St. Croix.
All Saints Cathedral’s Head of School Carla Sarauw said she too recognizes the sentimental import of the end-of-the-year events but the Anglican Church-affiliated institution’s senior prom has been scrapped. The school is undecided about the graduation event.
“Graduation is something we are thinking about. We haven’t put any hard and fast plans in place but we just have to monitor what happens beyond April 30th and that would help guide us,” Sarauw said.
William Bugg, head of school for St. Croix’s Good Hope Country Day School, said that safety is paramount, noting that they have been “very attentive” to the mandates issued by the V.I. government. They have ruled out having a prom and are currently unsure about graduation.
Bugg said seniors are on track to graduate on time in late May and that the celebration may be a virtual event or be modeled after the recent U.S. Air Force Academy graduation ceremony in which dozens of cadets sat more than six feet apart in a field and refrained from hugging and exchanging handshakes and shunned the traditional chest bumps.
Late last month, Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. announced he is extending his state of emergency, as well as the stay-at-home executive order through April 30 in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Antilles School, and Virgin Islands Montessori School and Peter Gruber International Academy didn’t return repeated Daily News calls for comment.
