V.I. health officials Monday alerted lawmakers of a growing “elder care crisis” in the territory, as the COVID-19 pandemic — and a lack of skilled nursing facilities — has seniors boarding up in hospitals, where their risk of infection only multiplies.
“Our elders, some of which have been abandoned by their families for lack of safe places to discharge them to, have been at an increased risk for COVID-19 exposure by virtue of remaining in a hospital setting,” said Luis Hospital Interim CEO Dyma Williams. “We know that the COVID-19 virus is highly infectious and a disproportionate amount of our senior population are particularly vulnerable.”
Williams, who testified before the Senate Committee on Culture, Historic Preservation and Aging, insisted the hospital was “not a safe place to manage our seniors, many of whom have pre-existing conditions.”
Yet, without a family support system or a skilled nursing facility — which, unlike a senior home, can provide an array of therapeutic services and 24-hour care — many elders are becoming hospital “boarders,” even after they’re discharged.
“This displacement of our elders serves as a great disservice to them when they should be surrounded with family, friends and loved ones when they need the support the most,” Williams said.
Family members often lack the capacity to care for their elders because they can’t take time away from their full-time work or they don’t have the financial means to cover medication, food, home care and other expenses.
In some cases, seniors are transferred to off-island facilities. Williams said 10 elderly patients have already made that transition at a cost to the hospital of $150 a day or roughly $4,650 a month.
Worse still is the cost of uncompensated care.
According to Williams, discharged patients that no longer meet medical necessity, but remain in the hospital, are not eligible for reimbursement for care and services provided.
As such, it costs an average of $1,800 per day per patient that will not be reimbursed by Medicaid, Medicare or an insurance company and will ultimately add to an already-ballooning uncompensated care cost for the hospital.
“If these discharged patients were managed at a [Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services]-licensed facility that was certified to care for these individuals, the cost of their care would be reimbursable and would not serve as a financial burden to [Luis Hospital],” Williams said.
For Virgin Islanders, the COVID-19 threat to seniors has been all too real, with 13 out of the territory’s 19 COVID-19-related deaths being senior citizens.
Four of those deaths were residents of the Queen Louise Home for the Aged on St. Thomas, where 10 of the facility’s 17 residents tested positive. All 10 were treated at Schneider Hospital.
V.I. Human Services Commissioner Kimberley Causey-Gomez, who also testified Monday, agreed that the lack of a skilled nursing facility in the territory is a major shortcoming.
“It’s something we desperately need in our territory as our population ages,” she said. “Right now, we don’t have it but we’re hoping that in the future we’ll have two 80-bed facilities that are Medicaid certified.”
Human Services Assistant Commissioner Michal Rhymer-Browne said two applications have been submitted to the V.I. Housing Finance Authority to access federal funds for the construction of two skilled nursing facilities. Plans are also underway to reconstruct the Herbert Grigg Home for the Aged on St. Croix and the Queen Louise Home for the Aged.
Causey-Gomez could not provide a specific timeline for the projects, insisting her department is still awaiting more information from the Housing Finance Authority.
The Daily News reached out to Schneider Hospital on Monday, but did not get a response by press time.