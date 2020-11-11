ST. THOMAS — A music teacher and Army veteran on St. Thomas has used the magic of video editing to unite students in song — despite social distancing requirements — creating a special tribute for Veteran’s Day.
“In a perfect world we would have all been together on the stage singing with all 90 voices in person on that same day. But this was kind of a way for the students to hear their final product, what it may sound like when we are all able to be together in the same space,” said Joie Byrd, a teacher at the Virgin Islands Montessori School and Peter Gruber International Academy.
Byrd’s music classes, which are split into “pods” of students, worked during the last few weeks to learn and perform the song “Thank You to Our Veterans,” by Teresa Jennings.
“One of the main reasons I chose it is because I wanted something that was going to be achievable for all of my grade levels, the 3-year-olds through the 12-year-olds,” Byrd said.
Byrd filmed each pod singing the tune individually, and then used iMovie to merge the clips into one video that makes it sounds like the children are singing seamlessly as a group. “For most of these students, it’s their first time making music as part of an ensemble,” Byrd said. “So, I hope that it helps them feel that aspect of being part of a team activity and creating art together and then also having the opportunity to use the product their creating to honor others.”
Byrd, 26, grew up in Georgia and served as a fife instrumentalist in the United States Army’s Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps.
“For my four years spent on active duty I was performing as a musician and that was my primary role, conducting ceremonies in the National Capital Region,” Byrd said. “We also did parades and we would perform at schools, and those school performances were my favorites ones to do, and that’s what ultimately led me to want to teach music instead of performing it.”
Byrd moved to St. Thomas in January and transitioned from active duty to the National Guard, and currently serves as a staff sergeant in the Virgin Islands National Guard 73rd Army Band.
“Flute is my primary instrument in the 73rd but many of us also double on instruments in smaller ensembles, so I have been playing some on ukulele and also most recently I was singing, so I was working as a vocalist in one of our upcoming projects,” Byrd said.
Byrd said that in working with students to prepare their Veteran’s Day tribute song, she asked if they knew anyone who’d served in the military. Hands shot up and students excitedly shared about their family members who’d served.
“Seeing the pride on the students’ faces and hearing the voices of 90 students singing together made this tribute especially special,” Byrd said.
To watch the video online, visit bit.ly/VeteranSong.