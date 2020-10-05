The federal “no-sail” order that has kept cruise lines anchored since March — and tentatively docked until November — has deprived local shops of a critical lifeline. So much so that business owners are already considering the next few months a “lost season” in which they may not survive.
“We’re at a point where it doesn’t pay to keep the lights on,” said Raju Chandiramani, manager of Iguana Jacks at the Havensight Mall on St. Thomas.
Last week, Chandiramani, who normally sees scores of tourists passing in and out of his store, where T-shirts, trinkets and souvenirs are abound, watched over an empty showroom. It was the new norm in the age of COVID-19, where cruise ships — noted hotbeds for the virus — have been sidelined indefinitely, cutting away the mall’s primary source of revenue.
“This mall is 95% or more reliant on cruise ships,” Chandiramani said. “As long we as we don’t have a cruise ship, there’s not enough business to sustain it.”
Indeed, of the roughly 50 shops at the Havensight Mall, only about five or six are now open on a regular basis. Chandiramani, whose shop has opened and closed in line with the governor’s lockdowns, said he only reopened on Sept. 15 to “air out the store,” and prevent his products from rotting.
“With product, the longer it sits here, the more it starts to rot and change color,” he said. “In another six months, it will be a 100% loss. Forget the employees, forget rent, forget taxes — there’s not going to be enough to pay the light.”
Larry Giyanani, manager of Jewels and Diamonds, also at the mall, said business has been equally “terrible.”
“We are opening simply for the sake of opening,” he said. “In [any given] month, I have 25 days like this, where I make no sale. I’m just opening because I’m going crazy sitting at home.”
Giyanani, who’s managed his store at the mall for 16 years, said the loss of cruise ships due to COVID-19 has been the worst experience of his career, even worse than hurricanes Irma and Maria. For while the hurricanes were traumatic, the virus has “no timeline.”
“We don’t know when the end of the tunnel is,” he said.
Recently, the cruise ship industry announced that upon resuming service, it may ban passengers from roaming freely around port cities, relegating them to paid cruise excursions to keep them in a tight-knit group.
While the idea seeks to hasten the return of cruise ships, business owners like Giyanani and Chandiramani are not impressed, calling the idea “detrimental” and one that will “do us no good.”
“If that’s what the cruise lines are proposing, we might as well close shop completely,” Chandiramani said.
Another idea being considered is to make Havensight Mall a tourist “bubble,” an area solely for cruise ship tourists that would give cruise lines an incentive to disembark their passengers.
Ram Mipuri, president of the Havensight Mall Association, said the idea has not taken shape yet and still needs to be worked out with the West Indian Co. and the Government Employees’ Retirement System, the owner of the mall.
Mipuri noted the outcry over a similarly proposed bubble at Magens Bay, stating the public backlash — along with the sheer logistics of a bubble at the mall — could make the idea difficult.
“I don’t know how it will work with the locals, but we need to do something” he said. “A number of Havensight shops, which have already closed their doors, may not reopen again. How we survive is a question mark. Time will tell how many will go under.”
The loss of business at Havensight Mall is an added blow to a shopping center already facing financial woes. In October 2019, the GERS Board of Trustees declined to renew WICO’s management agreement of the mall, citing shrinking revenues and rising operating costs.
GERS Administrator Austin Nibbs said revenues had dropped by nearly $3 million over the last 10 years, while GERS paid WICO nearly $5 million annually to operate the mall.
Beyond Havensight, businesses are not faring any better. According to Pash Daswani, owner of Lucky Jewelers on Main Street, several shops on the historic thoroughfare have already shuttered.
“If you just see past the Royal Dane Mall going west, it’s a ghost town,” he said. “My personal business is more than 50% dependent on cruise ships for sure.”
For St. Thomas-St. John Chamber of Commerce President Shaine Gaspard, the pandemic has no doubt placed businesses in “survival mode.”
“Unfortunately, some businesses have already experienced the breaking point,” he said. “The full economic fallout will not be visible until 2021.”
While Gaspard said he was “hopeful” that the business community will reemerge when tourists return, the damage of COVID-19 on the local economy may be long-lasting and rekindle efforts to further diversify the economic portfolio of the territory beyond tourism.