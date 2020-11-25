In light of skyrocketing COVID-19 cases on the U.S. mainland, and the threat of another spike during the Thanksgiving holiday, Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. on Tuesday announced new measures to prevent the territory — and the local infection rate — from following suit.
“Compared to the U.S. mainland, we are doing extremely well … [but] the old saying that if the mainland sneezes, the Virgin Islands catches a cold, has never been more relevant,” said Bryan during his weekly COVID-19 press briefing. “We have to keep up our guard in order to survive this holiday season with no lockdowns.”
As such, Bryan said non-essential government workers are granted administrative leave Friday, as part of a Day of Family, Prayer and Reflection. Noting the challenges of 2020 and the lives lost, both from COVID-19 and gun violence, Bryan urged these workers to spend time at home with family “reflecting on the many blessings that we have received this year.”
Bryan also asked agency heads within the executive branch to reduce the number of employees coming to the office as much as possible for the next two weeks beginning Friday. “After Thanksgiving, we’re going to have a period where those infections are going to increase,” he said.
“What we don’t want is people immediately returning to work. Make sure you quarantine or get another test … so we don’t have a proliferation.”
Private and public employers are recommended to follow suit and to allow workers to perform duties remotely when possible, or take time off or work staggered schedules.
The governor also ordered a moratorium on all permits issued for large events throughout the holiday season. “Anything that attracts any large number of people in our public spaces … is discontinued until further notice,” Bryan said. “This is not a time to be out. The way the U.S. mainland is trending, if we are not diligent, another shutdown is imminent in the territory.”
According to a report from the Associated Press, the nation is averaging 172,000 new virus cases per day, nearly doubling since the end of October. Deaths and the testing positivity rate are also spiking as the nation approaches Thanksgiving.
As of Tuesday, the territory was tracking 57 active cases, and has averaged roughly 60 active cases in the past seven days, a trend not seen since September.
Bryan urged residents to celebrate virtually or stay home with immediate family for the holidays to prevent further transmission.
“This year’s holiday will prove difficult for a lot of Virgin Islanders as we are accustomed to gather together and celebrate each other and the things we are grateful for,” Bryan said. “But the reality is that the COVID-19 virus is spreading at record levels all throughout the United States. Americans today have a greater risk of contracting the virus now more than any other time this year.”
Individuals who show symptoms like fever, cough or shortness of breath, and who recently traveled to an area where person-to-person spread was identified, should self-quarantine at home and call the Health Department at 340-712-6299 or 340-776-1519. Anyone experiencing severe shortness of breath should call 911.
For local information and updates on the virus and response efforts, visit doh.vi.gov/coronavirus. Residents can also sign up for push notifications about the coronavirus in the territory by texting “COVID19USVI” to 888-777.