ST. THOMAS — The Republican National Committee has announced the results of Tuesday’s caucus to elect new local party officers, but several long-time leaders of the Virgin Islands GOP say they intend to go to court and fight to hold on to their positions.
The RNC named Gordon Ackley — who ran unopposed — as State Chairman, and said Antoinette Gumbs-Hecht was elected National Committeewoman, and Jevon O.A. Williams is National Committeeman for the Republican Party of the Virgin Islands, according to a press release issued Wednesday night.
“We thank Virgin Islands Republicans for coming out to vote yesterday to elect their party leaders and we welcome Gordon, Antoinette, and Jevon to the RNC,” RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in the statement. “Yesterday’s election exemplified how grassroots party-run caucuses are such a unique and essential part of how Americans exercise their First Amendment-protected freedoms. We look forward to partnering with the Republican Party of the Virgin Islands to elect candidates up and down the ballot.”
The announcement comes amid a long-running dispute over leadership of the local party, which garnered national attention during the presidential nomination process in 2016 after two factions both claimed control in a contentious, often vitriolic legal battle.
The RNC voted in August 2020 to uphold a report by the Contests Committee, which recommended that RNC lawyers hold a new election for territorial party chairman because there were too many questions looming over the process to elect a local leader.
Despite Ackley’s election, another faction of the local party is still claiming control, and John Canegata said he is still party chairman, alongside National Committeeman Robert Max Schanfarber and National Committeewoman Lilliana Belardo de O’Neal.
“If the RNC was not satisfied with our 2020 election, why did they not file then and challenge us then? But wait two years, close to the next convention to come here and run an illegal election?” Belardo de O’Neal said.
Canegata also weighed in.
“It seemed like this is the path they really wanted to take. But we’re confident that the laws in the Virgin Islands will supersede what the RNC said,” Canegata said.
Canegata said the trio “will remain the titular heads. Does it mean that we’re going to sit in RNC seats? Probably not, but we’re going to continue to fight that.”
Ackley said the RNC is a “private club” with the right to elect its own members as it sees fit.
The fact that the RNC paid for six attorneys to travel to the Virgin Islands to oversee the party caucus shows that national leaders are serious about settling the matter once and for all, he added.
“We just wanted a fair election, we never got a fair election. Canegata is still playing every dirty trick he can in the book, and he’s going to lose, but all the stuff that went on in 2016, 2018, 2020, we were right,” Ackley said.
Ackley said he and other local party officials will be traveling to the RNC’s spring meeting in Memphis on April 12, and he is looking forward to leading Virgin Islands Republicans.
The local Republican party’s numbers are dwarfed by Democrats and independent voters in the territory, and Ackley said there is a lot of work to be done. There are currently under 2,000 registered Republicans in the territory, Ackley said, and he has a goal of increasing that to 6,000 by 2024.
“There has not been a Republican Party in the Virgin Islands for 10 years. The party was destroyed under Canegata’s leadership,” Ackley said. “People need an alternate voice.”