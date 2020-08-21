None of the inmates at the St. Thomas jail who tested positive for COVID-19 have required hospitalization, and Bureau of Corrections staff are preparing to manage the virus long term, according to spokesman Winthrop Maduro.
A total of 17 inmates and three staff members tested positive for COVID-19 after an initial round of testing on Aug. 9, and Maduro said Thursday that additional testing is being done and more results should be available by Tuesday.
Health Department staff were at the jail Wednesday to retest inmates and detainees who had initially tested negative, “and also offered testing to those who refused to be tested,” Maduro said.
The jail has a rated capacity of 97 inmates and houses detainees who are awaiting trial, and individuals convicted of crimes who have not yet been sentenced to a term in prison. Maduro said on Aug. 12 that the jail currently houses 74 inmates/detainees, and has 47 staff members, which means that nearly a quarter of all inmates have tested positive so far.
The jail is in the midst of a two-week lockdown, and new arrestees who must remain in custody are being transported to St. Croix’s Golden Grove Adult Correctional Facility, where testing is also being conducted as a precaution. Maduro said no inmates or staff at the prison have tested positive, but staff are closely monitoring conditions.
In the meantime, bureau staff “have been working on finding a solution for the seemingly intractable problem of what to do with the COVID-19 positive inmates,” Maduro said. Inmates have remained at the jail and their symptoms have not required hospitalization.
In addition to further testing, “the Bureau of Corrections has taken steps to secure a negative pressure tent together with a personal isolation unit for transport of any inmates or detainees who possibly have COVID-19 results, so we are working desperately to have a resolution to this.”
The negative pressure tent would enable the bureau to isolate inmates within the jail, and the isolation unit, which he described as similar to a full-body sleeping bag, will ensure prisoners can be transported without risking staff exposure to the virus, Maduro said.
“These are very expensive units, but we’re trying to do as much as we can with what we have,” said Maduro, who estimated the costs for the units to be “up in the thousands” of dollars.
Such equipment is necessary “because as you know, globally, there’s another third wave coming,” and “we want to be prepared as much as we can. COVID-19 has slowed down so many things in the sense of shipping and getting equipment here in the territory, so anything we can do to be as proactive as possible,” Maduro said.