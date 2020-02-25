lizard

The endangered St. Croix ground lizard

 Daily News file photo

Exotic Pet Amnesty Week begins today, and owners are encouraged to apply for a permit from the V.I. Department of Planning and Natural Resources with no penalties, at no cost.

Exotic pet owners are required to obtain retention permits for a variety of species, including turtles, parrots, parakeets, sugar gliders, catfish, eels, swordtails, conures, foxes, betta fish, monitors, snakes, guinea pigs, ferrets, hedgehogs and chinchillas, according to DPNR.

