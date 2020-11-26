Members of the Eta Iota Iota Chapter of Omega Psi Phi on Wednesday provided Thanksgiving meals to clients of My Brother’s Table in Frederiksted. The chapter provided items that were cooked on site and later pre-packaged to be distributed in keeping with social distancing guidelines. Members assisting on Wednesday were chapter President Renwick Lynch, former chapter President Keith O’Neale, John Abramson and Jimmy Warren. In addition to providing the meals at the nonprofit soup kitchen, members also have painted the building and assisted with repairs over the years. The fraternity will commemorate a milestone on Dec. 8 — serving the St. Croix community for 30 years. Cost-U-Less donated styrofoam containers for the project.
