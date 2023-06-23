Andrew Huggins
It is with great sadness that the family announces the passing of Andrew Huggins on May 6, 2023, at the age of 51.
Andrew grew up in Garden Street/Long Path until his family moved to Baytown, Texas, when he was a teenager. He proudly served in the Air Force and received his degree in communication application technology, which allowed him to become the director of IT for a large health care company until he was called home.
He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Algernon “Gunny” Maduro; grandmothers, Altagracia “Gracie” Maduro and Louise Joseph; father, Melvin Huggins; stepfather, Michael Hart; uncles, James Maduro, Orville Huggins, and Angel Vanterpool; aunt, Miranda Maduro Richardson; and cousins, James “Juice” Maduro, Dana Richardson and Dietra Richardson.
He is survived by his mother, Eleanor Maduro-Hart; sons, Kamari Huggins and Dietrich Huggins; brothers, Adrien Huggins and Andre Huggins; sisters, Michele Hart and Micka Hart; sisters-in-law, Valerie Kykler-Huggins and Dona Senior-Huggins; nieces, De’Yonca Kyler, Zhane Huggins, Jacquel Huggins Pete, Adrienne Huggins, Destiny Huggins; nephews, Jihad Senior, Teriq Huggins, Tayshawn Hunter, Jayden Hart-Perkins, Messiah Hart-Perkins, Zion Hart-Perkins, Tai’Ron A. Hart; aunts, Phyllis Maduro, Dolores Vanterpool, Bernice Maduro-Berne, Amy Vanterpool, Sandra Hart, Iris A. Huggins, Janet (Jean) Huggins, Susan Hart, Wilma Hart-Smith, uncles, Glen Maduro Sr., Kevin Hart; cousins, Alda Maduro-Fielteau, Dwayne “Juice” Maduro, DeReese Maduro-Charles, Byron Maduro, Germaine Maduro, Shenell Jones, Desiree Richardson, Dawn Richardson, Darin Richardson, Glen Maduro Jr., Greg Maduro, Gail Maduro-Johnson, William Schouten, Nicole Williams, Lezmore (Anthony) Emanuel, Alaric Emanuel, Philip B. Huggins, Jr., Tracy Larae Huggins, Dana Rena Huggins, Ray Huggins, Angel Vanterpool, Jr., Shakil Stanford, Aleya Vanterpool, Kayla Hart, and Devon Hart; and many other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
The celebration of life memorial service will be held on Friday, June 23, 2023, at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, 1520 Harry Wurzbch Road, San Antonio, Texas 78209.