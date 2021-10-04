Alfredo Andrews Elementary School will resume in-person learning today after in-person students and staff underwent COVID-19 testing Friday and all test results returned negative.
Claude O. Markoe Elementary School, however, will remain closed to in-person learning this week with all classes being conducted virtually.
Following COVID-19 testing of students and staff Thursday, four results returned positive. The Health Department will conduct a second round of COVID testing for in-person students and staff later this week.
Both St. Croix schools reverted to virtual learning last week due to COVID-19 exposure, according to Education Department officials.