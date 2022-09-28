Fish and Wildlife Division Director Nicole Angeli is passionate about making an impact in natural resource management and conservation in the territory, and her efforts are now nationally recognized.
Earlier this month Angeli was awarded the Mark J. Reeff Memorial Award at the 112th Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies in Fort Worth, Texas.
“It felt like a huge honor,” Angeli told The Daily News. “I was really proud that over the past few years I could represent the Virgin Islands.”
The award recognizes a distinguished young wildlife management professional for their outstanding service in the conservation of fish and wildlife resources.
Angeli started working with Fish and Wildlife as the chief of wildlife, was promoted to acting director, and in 2019 she accepted the full-time position at age 31.
“I thought I could provide some focus on the types of federal grants we were applying for,” Angeli said, noting that she gained seven years of experience applying for federal and private grants to fund her PhD research on the St. Croix ground lizard.
“Small islands are vulnerable to a lot of the issues brought up on a global stage, such as climate change, depleted fishery stocks, a lack of fresh water,” Angeli explained. “You see that a lot more deeply on the island.”
Angeli and her staff propose research and program ideas when they apply for grant funding, with the aim of better supporting Virgin Islanders through the preservation of natural resources.
“The ideas have to come from within the division, so you have to have the motivation and passion to figure out what it’s next, what gaps need to be filled,” Angeli said.
One significant improvement that federal grant funding has brought to Fish and Wildlife is additional staff.
“In 2019 we had about half a dozen persons, but we’ve increased to 25 people across full-time and contractual positions,” Angeli said.
With more staff, the division has spearheaded new programs, such as the online certification for wildlife control operators and removal agents.
The certification teaches members of the public how to safely remove nuisance, vermin, or invasive wildlife species, and with proper licensing individuals can also collect a fee for handling these species.
“We have two small business owners from this program,” Angeli noted.
Another major focus for Fish and Wildlife is the restock of native species such as the V.I. boas, skinks, clams, and land crabs.
“Because humans did terrible things, we lost species that lived here for millennia,” Angeli said. “We have a moral duty to help correct the wrongs by preserving those species.”
Aquaculture, or the farming of aquatic species, is one way the division is looking to head start a native scallop.
“They clean our waters, they are an important part of our ecosystem, and they can feed us as well,” Angeli said.
The endangered St. Croix ground lizard is an example the division’s species restoration efforts, as the lizard was successfully reintroduced to the St. Croix mainland on the Sandy Point National Wildlife Refuge in March.
“We have 10,000 individuals, but it took 20 years for that to happen, so it takes a long time,” Angeli said. “We are thinking about it from a young, early age, especially with our fisheries.”
During her career Angeli has also made the effort to have the territory nationally represented.
“When the Southeastern Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies asked how they could improve, I told them they didn’t include Puerto Rico or the Virgin Islands on their map,” Angeli explained. “I sent them ways to do it on a scale, so now we are now the map. Small changes can be deeply felt.”