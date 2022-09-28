Dr. Nicole F. Angeli Award

Director Nicole Angeli, center, with fellow Fish and Wildlife employees Sean Kelly, left, and Sennai Habtes after winning the Mark J. Reeff Memorial Award at the Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies meeting in Texas.

 Photo submitted by NICOLE ANGELI

Fish and Wildlife Division Director Nicole Angeli is passionate about making an impact in natural resource management and conservation in the territory, and her efforts are now nationally recognized.

Earlier this month Angeli was awarded the Mark J. Reeff Memorial Award at the 112th Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies in Fort Worth, Texas.