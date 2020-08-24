With the passage of Tropical Storm Laura, the Virgin Islands Waste Management Authority has reopened St. Croix’s Anguilla Landfill.
The authority, in a weekend announcement, advised haulers to exercise caution and follow the instructions of landfill personnel when dumping waste.
Both the Susannaberg Transfer Station on St. John and the St. Thomas Bovoni Landfill are operating normally following Tropical Storm Laura, the announcement said.
The Authority remains on an abbreviated schedule for solid waste disposal due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Landfills, convenience centers and the transfer station hours of operations have been adjusted to minimize contact between our staff and the public, to reduce the possibility of community spread. The adjusted hours are:
• Anguilla Landfill, St. Croix — 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
• Bovoni Landfill, St. Thomas — 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
• Susannaberg Transfer Station, St. John — 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
• Peter’s Rest Convenience Center, St. Croix — 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Mandahl Convenience Center, St. Thomas — 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Call the Waste Management hotline at 844-WMA-USVI (844-962-8784) to report any illegal dumping or to report a service problem.
For more information, contact the Division of Education and Communications Management at 340-643-0410 or email communications@viwma.org.