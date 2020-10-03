The Animal Care Center of St. John’s proposed move to Coral Bay received mixed feedback during a public hearing Friday, with some residents saying they’re concerned that barking dogs could affect the area’s traditionally quiet way of life.
Shelter Manager Ryan Moore and board president Jessica Palmer explained that the shelter has outgrown its current rented space in Cruz Bay, and they are requesting a zoning change from residential to business on a 2.3-acre parcel in Coral Bay so they can construct a new facility to house shelter space and a veterinary clinic.
Architect Michael Milne of Barefoot Design Group said plans also include trails and a possible playground for visitors, and “the goal would be to get people to come to the property and maybe find a furry friend to take home.”
The zone change would pave the way for the shelter to obtain building and Coastal Zone Management permits, and “if everything went well in four months, we could be under construction, and less than a year to complete,” Milne said.
Proponents of the plan say they’ve been cognizant of noise concerns, and the shelter’s indoor kennels will have sound mitigation measures in place.
But while many supporters have said they believe the shelter’s plan is a good one — at one point nearly 100 people were participating in Friday’s videoconference public hearing — many Coral Bay residents said they’re opposed to the shelter’s proposed location.
A letter submitted by Angela Warren and other residents outlined several general concerns.
“The allowance of a dog kennel now could allow any number of inappropriate uses,” and “rezoning should not be allowed for this parcel, as it would directly affect a huge number of neighbors who purchased their land with the knowledge that it was in a residential area,” according to the letter. “No amount of soundproofing can stop dogs from barking when outside or when left unattended all night long. There are hundreds of homes that will be directly affected by this due to the natural amphitheater that is Coral Bay, and this is the epicenter of that. Please do not destroy the peaceful residential life we have invested in and love, please do not allow the rezoning of residential areas.”
Other residents expressed concern that tourists who chose rental properties in the historically serene area would be bothered by the shelter, and one individual said the rezoning could “cripple” future development.
The V.I. Department of Planning and Natural Resources will continue to take public comment until Oct. 14. To comment on the proposed zone change, email Territorial Planner Leia LaPlace at leia.laplace@dpnr.vi.gov.