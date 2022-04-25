ST. CROIX — After nearly a two-year interruption, the St. Croix Animal Welfare Center has swung open the doors of its new Flea Market and hosted a grand opening Saturday that drew early morning crowds looking for a good deal.
The Flea Market is contained to a bright blue structure that used to house the Cast Iron Pot, in La Grande Princesse. After scaling its staircase entrance, patrons encounter a main lobby and several rooms that have each been curated to hold clothing, housewares, children’s items, art, and furniture.
The bustling Flea Market “was insane this morning, wonderful actually,” St. Croix Animal Welfare Center’s Flea Market Manager Jan Richards said before adding the shop’s operating hours are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday to Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.
“There were people when I got here lined up outside before we even opened, but people were just talking and getting along really well and it was just nice with the trees and the shade and it was just a nice moment of community gathering,” Richards said.
The Animal Welfare Center had a thrift shop for over 20 years and the center’s Managing Director Andreas Gloggengiehser said, “Even after the hurricanes we were still down in Richmond, but they sold the building and wouldn’t extend our lease.”
The center had to abandon the Flea Market in late May 2020 until they could find another location available to house the thrift store.
“Since the end of May we’ve been working on finding a new place that was suitable for our needs that we have. It had to be the right size, the right amount of parking spots, and everything that we needed. In December we were approached by the owners of this place who were willing to rent it out because the Cast Iron Pot would be no longer,” Gloggengiehser said.
Once the center was contacted by the property owners, they were able to negotiate a deal and “have been working to get everything situated, getting everything moved in, and cleaned out so we could finally open back up to the public.”
Every penny of each purchase made in the Flea Market, like the ones made before in the center’s last facility, goes towards the non-profits mission to provide for the care and keeping of St. Croix’s stray animals.
“It funds all the strays we have on island, medical help for all the strays. Spay and neuters for every animal that comes in. It supports the low-cost clinic. Everything that we do is supported by the funds. It is not just one specific thing but all the things we use the funds for,” Gloggengiehser said.
And the extra revenue from the Flea Market should come in handy as it isn’t the only new development the center has achieved this year.
In March the center closed on a 5.5 acre property in Castle Coakley that will be converted into a the center’s low-cost community clinic, surgery center, offices, intake and adoptions center, and kennel building.
According to the center’s website, the current location where the center’s operation is housed is riddled with mold, has a leaking roof, and space limitations, but funds obtained through a Federal Emergency Management Agency grant will assist in the construction of the new facility. Still the center will be short $500,000 of which they hope to raise in the next year.
“We hope to begin Castle Coakley’s construction by this summer, move into the low-cost clinic by the end of 2022 and the entire shelter by this time next year (March 2023). It’s ambitious, but with the support of our amazing community, we can make it happen,” the center’s website reads.