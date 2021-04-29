Police investigating Cruzan Princesse robbery
A 911 call Sunday reported shots fired in the area of the Cruzan Princesse condominiums in Christiansted, St. Croix.
The victims told officers that they were approached by two armed men as they arrived at the complex. The men demanded the woman’s purse and fired shots as they left in a car.
Detectives ask anyone with information about the incident to call 911, the Crime Tipline at 340-778-4950 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers USVI at 800-222-8477.
Anna’s Retreat man wanted on attempted murder charges
Police are searching for 53-year-old Adallah Donastorg in connection with an attempted murder and first-degree assault Monday in Anna’s Retreat, St. Thomas.
Standing about 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing about 210 pounds, Donastorg frequents the Bovoni area, where detectives of the domestic violence unit arrested him last year and charged him with first-degree rape at Estate Bovoni Apartments. The case was dismissed in November.
Monday’s assault left the victim so badly injured that police were unable to take a full statement, according to V.I. Police Department spokesman Toby Derima.
The department asks anyone with information about Donastorg or his whereabouts to call 911, the Domestic Violence Unit at 340-774-2211, ext. 5534 or 5640, or Crime Stoppers USVI at 800-222-8477.
St. Croix woman charged with firearm possession
Police arrested 40-year-old Omolara Simmonds of Concordia Manor early Sunday morning and charged her with carrying a firearm openly or concealed and possession of ammunition.
Officers discovered the gun while investigating a robbery that occurred in February at a Concordia Manor residence.
According to police, Simmonds admitted it was hers and that she didn’t have a license to possess a firearm. She was arrested and turned over to the Bureau of Corrections after she was unable to post the $50,000 bail.
