ST. CROIX — Queen Ranyley Marte Abreu and Princess Alahya Martinez will be among the royalty featured as the Dominicano Action Committee celebrates its 179th Independence with a parade and celebration village on Sunday in Christiansted.
This year, however, marks the 14th year that organizers have celebrated locally and committee president, Dioniso Lorenzo, said he is excited to celebrate the independence as well as the cultural ties between the Dominican Republic and the Virgin Islands.
“We are back outside and I see the event growing as more Virgin Islanders become involved,” he said in reference to a hiatus because of the 2020 pandemic. “We have more than 20 entries so far and more participation across the community and not just with people with their roots in the Dominican Republic.”
The Dominican Independence War gave the Dominican Republic autonomy from Haiti on Feb. 27, 1844. The island was later taken over by Spain during a four-year period of colonial annexation, and fought for freedom, and that was granted in 1865.
Lorenzo, a business owner on St. Croix, said Dominican Republic natives increasingly are becoming outstanding citizens in Virgin Islands.
“We have a long list of people from the Dominican Republic who have come to St. Croix and the Virgin Islands as a whole and have been building their business and the community and the economy,” he said. “We have [beauty] salons, restaurant and bars and construction companies and are proud of that cooperation we have working together — and we should all enjoy this celebration.”
Dinorah Singh is committee vice president, and she said that Sen. Samuel Carrion will serve as the grand marshal and lead the parade, which will include queens, dancers, bands and other parade troupes.
“This will be a great display of a mix of cultures because we are trying to teach our culture to the Crucians and we are learning and adopting some of their cultures too,” she said.
The parade will kick off at Bassin Triangle at 1:30 p.m. and make its way down King Street, across Hospital Street and onto the D.C. Canegata Ballpark’s recreational grounds where the Village “Fiesta En El Pueblo” with booths and vendors will be located.
“We will have lots of food and drinks from vendors on sale and the entertainment will also be a good representation of St. Croix and the Dominican Republic’s culture,” Lorenzo said.
The festivities in the village will continue through midnight with music from Ballet Folklorico from the Dominican Republic, Cruziano and VIO Band from St. Croix.
Lorenzo said national pride of the Dominican Republic is something that is on display for the entire month of February.
“You have already seen the Dominican Republic flags flying on cars and on businesses this month because we are proud of our heritage and want to put it on display no matter where in the world we are,” he said.
For more information or to join the parade call Lorenzo at 340-277-6065 or Singh at 340-474-9243. The other committee members are Georgina Garcia, Angel Jimenez, Altagracia Ramos, Wilfredo and Dionerca Ferreras.