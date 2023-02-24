ST. CROIX — Queen Ranyley Marte Abreu and Princess Alahya Martinez will be among the royalty featured as the Dominicano Action Committee celebrates its 179th Independence with a parade and celebration village on Sunday in Christiansted.

This year, however, marks the 14th year that organizers have celebrated locally and committee president, Dioniso Lorenzo, said he is excited to celebrate the independence as well as the cultural ties between the Dominican Republic and the Virgin Islands.