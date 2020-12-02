The V.I. Office of Veterans Affairs in, conjunction with the V.I. Taxi Association, plan to hold the annual Taxi Medallion Auction later this month.
Applications can be picked up at the Taxicab Commission’s Office in your district from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. They must then be taken to the V.I. Office of Veterans Affairs in your district for verification of eligibility as a Virgin Islands veteran on the island for which the bid is scheduled. Bid forms must be deposited in the bid box no later than 10 a.m. the day of the auction.
Bid applicants must be present at the time of the auction, or assign someone via a notarized document to be present on their behalf. Auction dates, times, and locations are as follows:
• St. Thomas, 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, at the Taxicab Commission Office in Sub Base.
• St. John, 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, at the St. John Administrator’s Office.
• St .Croix, 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 18, at the Taxicab Commission Office in Estate Richmond.
The minimum bid for St. Thomas and St. John is $20,000 and $8,000 for St. Croix. For information, call 340-774-8387 or the Taxicab Commission at 340-693-4211 ext. 4002.