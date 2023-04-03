Charmaine Wilkerson, Kei Miller and Tiphanie Yanique are set to join other renowned authors, including Pulitzer Prize-winning writer Melvin Claxton, at this year’s Literary Festival & Book Fair.
The four-day hybrid event, in collaboration with the University of the Virgin Islands magazine, The Caribbean Writer, kicks off Thursday, April 13, at the Albert A. Sheen campus on St. Croix.
Wilkinson is the New York Times bestselling author of “Black Cake,” a compelling story of children trying to understand the mother they have lost. She will headline the festival on Friday, April 14. Back in 2022, her book was listed on former President Obama’s favorite reads.
And, prior to the novel even being published and following a bidding war, the TV rights for the book was purchased by Oprah Winfrey's production company, Harpo Films,
Miller, a Jamaican native residing in New York, is author of “August Town,” a novel that delves into the dynamics of history and community. Yanique, a St. Thomas native and award-winning professor and author, will conduct a workshop entitled “Using Virgin Islands history to write fiction.”
Participants can expect to join workshops “on writing the plot, building character, weaving setting, writing about political controversy, writing poetry, writing for children and publishing,” according to the news release.
Claxton, the 1994 Virgin Islands Daily News Pulitzer Prize winner for Public Service, will host an online presentation on the “Itty Bitty Book App,” which he developed to help students from elementary to high school write, illustrate, and publish audio and e-books from their phone and tablet in minutes.
Children will have a hands-on opportunity to interact with this app on the event’s third day — Saturday, April 15 — under the Children’s Museum of St. Croix’s tent. Free access to the app will be available to up to 50 children, who are encouraged to bring their devices to create and share their best story.
Alcess Lewis-Brown, the editor of The Caribbean Writer and who is chairing the Lit Fest, said there will be other ways for children to participate — minus the use of technology.
Those who want to “color and write on paper with markers and crayons will be able to do that at the tables set up by the Children’s Museum.
Also in the Children’s Corner, nationally acclaimed children’s book author and publisher Denene Milner as well as local children’s book authors Tohira Durand and Michael Fleming will be featured. They four will initially present during the virtual, Pre-Lit Fest event on Thursday, and later in person on Saturday under the museum’s tent.
The Pre-Lit Fest activities begin with virtual space for students and interested community members, beginning at 8:45 a.m. with a poem by St. Croix post Richard Schrader.
“In this space, we are proud to feature our annual author interview panel co-moderated by our youngest
member, 13-year-old Bilal McFarlane and Dr. Yvette McMahon-Arnold,” Lewis-Brown said.
During the festival, Alecia McKenzie, Elizabeth Nunez, Lewis Gordon, Breanna McDaniel, Michael Fleming. Tohira Durand, Tami Navarro, Iona Henry, Janette Millin-Young, Corbin Carlyle and Velma Pollard will be among a host of local, regional and international authors participating.
McDaniel, is an award-winning children’s book author, and Durand and Fleming are local authors of children books.
The Lit Fest has something for everyone and in a portion aimed at teachers and parents territory-wide, Corbin will lead conversations about his book that anthologizes the speeches of former Gov. Alexander Farrelly.
Lewis-Brown said that a centerpiece of “our online rendezvous with the territory’s schools will include
scholarly overviews on current and out-of-print Virgin Islands books published within the last
hundred years.”
“This is a nod to current Virgin Islands community conversations about teaching and learning. High school teachers leading this conversation are Liz Llanos of St. Croix Central High, along with Regina Keels and Cynthia Santos of St. Croix Educational Complex. Excerpts from the books “The Autobiography of Ralph M. Piawonsky” and “Major Speeches of Governor Alexander Farrelly” will be analyzed and discussed. Additionally, Pollard, author, professor and regional scholar Farrelly” will lead a workshop entitled: “Teaching Caribbean/Virgin Islands Literature in Virgin Islands Classrooms.”
McKenzie is author of “A Million Aunties.” In the Caribbean aunties are so much more than family and the book is described as an “ode to adopted families and community resilience.”
Nunez is author of “Now Lila Knows,” described as a gripping story that explores our obligation to act when confronted with the unfair treatment of fellow human beings. Gordon, a philosopher, is author of “Fear of Black Consciousness,” and his book, released in 2022 “refines our conceptual understanding of how race consciousness is made and lived, and shows how reflection and survival are intertwined,” according to the statement.
This year’s 2023 VI Lit Fest poster features artwork by Virgin Islands artist Alexis Camarena entitled “Burning Tree” from the private collection of Attorney Flavia Logie.
Now in its ninth year, this year’s festival shares a theme with Volume 37 of the Caribbean Writer, “Carrying: Recognition and Repair” and will pay tribute to three unsung Virgin Islands authors: Valerie
Combie, Vincent Cooper and Joan Medlicott.
Combie, an author, professor, Caribbean Writer board member and the first chair of the so-called VI Lit Fest, is retiring this year from university.
Cooper, a longtime professor who recently retired from the university, is also an author, a Caribbean Writer board member and sponsor.
Medlicott, of Jewish ancestry, who was born and raised on St. Thomas, is an award-winning author of more than 20 novels in the Ladies of Covington series and other stand-alone novels. She is best known locally
for her first books: “Belonging” and “Virgin Islands Tales of Ghosts, Hauntings, and Jumbees,” both set in St. Thomas.
Lewis-Brown said that Medlicott, who lives on the U.S. mainland, “is not able to recognize or acknowledge this tribute to her body of work, but her son Damon Rumsch and his wife Paula will acknowledge on her behalf by reading an excerpt from one of her many novels online on Sunday, April 16, in the Writer’s Roogoodoo.
Pullout
Thursday, April 13
• 8:45 a.m. Pre-lit activities to include poet Richard Schrader, virtual space for students and community members featuring Bilal McFarlane and Yvette McMahon-Arnold, children’s book author, Breanna McDaniel, and local authors Tohira Durand, Michael Flemming and Carlyle Corbin.
Friday, April 14
• New York Times Bestselling Author Charmaine Wilkinson to headline Literary Book Festival with authors Kei Miller, Alecia McKenzie, Elizabeth Nunez, and Lewis Gordon.
• Workshop by author Tiphanie Yanique entitled “Using Virgin Islands History to Write Fiction”
• 4:30 -9 p.m. — Book Bachannal Recption, Caribbean Museum Center for the Arts spearheaded by Janis Valmond
Saturday, April 15
7:30 a.m.— Bush Tea Morning Social to include Caribbean breakfast and local poets, UVI Great Hall
9 a.m. — Author Elizabeth Nunez will lead off the morning in conversation with Shawna Richards.
4 to 6 p. . — Our Roots Writing Circle at Cane Roots Art Gallery in Christiansted will feature the Ekphrastic
poetry presentations and prize announcements on
Participants can submit via usvilitfest@gmail.com poetry inspired by the festival poster art by Artist Alexis
Camarena entitled “Burning Tree” from the private collection of Attorney Flavia Logie.
Sunday, April 16
• 2 to 6 p.m. — Writers Roogodoo a take on the Book Bacchanal, via Zoom, with readings from The Caribbean Writer, local, regional and international authors.