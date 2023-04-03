Charmaine Wilkerson, Kei Miller and Tiphanie Yanique are set to join other renowned authors, including Pulitzer Prize-winning writer Melvin Claxton, at this year’s Literary Festival & Book Fair.

The four-day hybrid event, in collaboration with the University of the Virgin Islands magazine, The Caribbean Writer, kicks off Thursday, April 13, at the Albert A. Sheen campus on St. Croix.