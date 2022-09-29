Gov. Workforce development 2.JPG

Lisa Demming, left, speaks with Ivanna Eudora Kean High School student Tareek Ludvig on Thursday about potential job opportunities with Viya at the Governor’s Workforce Summit on St. Thomas.

 Daily News photo by SARA KIRKPATRICK

ST. THOMAS — Job seekers of all ages, from high schoolers to well-seasoned workers, attended the 3rd annual Governor’s Workforce Development Summit to find fulfilling work and make new connections.

The workforce summit kicked off Tuesday on St. Croix, and continued its tour on St. Thomas on Thursday as employers, job seekers, and students gathered at University of the Virgin Islands Sports and Fitness Center.