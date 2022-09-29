ST. THOMAS — Job seekers of all ages, from high schoolers to well-seasoned workers, attended the 3rd annual Governor’s Workforce Development Summit to find fulfilling work and make new connections.
The workforce summit kicked off Tuesday on St. Croix, and continued its tour on St. Thomas on Thursday as employers, job seekers, and students gathered at University of the Virgin Islands Sports and Fitness Center.
Students in 11th and 12th grade participating in the Jobs for Americas Graduates program attended the event.
“We are looking to expand to include 9th and 10th graders as well,” Camelia Febres, Charlotte Amalie High School’s JAG instructor said.
“The goal is to encourage students to build a resume,” Josette Illis, Ivanna Eudora Kean’s JAG instructor explained. “In the first semester we teach soft skills, such as how to interview, and then in the last semester we place students into entry level positions.”
Febres and Illis said they work closely together, along with support for the Labor Department, to place students in a variety of jobs, from positions with the Ritz-Carlton to the fire station.
“We also follow up a year later to make sure each student is in school, working, in a trade school or in the military,” Febres said. “If they aren’t doing anything, we help to find them something.”
The summit’s theme was creativity and innovation in the U.S. Virgin Islands Workforce and panel discussions included debunking myths of tech and business and training and upskilling Virgin Islanders.
Summit attendees had the chance to network with government agency representatives from the Labor Department, Human Services Department, and the Division of Personnel.
Theriseta Francis, with Human Services, promoted the Senior Community Service Employment Program, which provides job training and placement for low-income people ages 55 or older.
Michel Esdaile said she decided to attend the summit to explore what programs and opportunities were currently available, as she is looking to re-enter the workforce.
“This is for everybody, we all need work to do,” Esdaile said.
The summit will continue from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. today on St. John at the Legislature Building.