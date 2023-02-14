Anthony Thomas abruptly resigned as Commissioner of Property and Procurement Tuesday, and Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. has named Lisa Alejandro as acting commissioner .
In response to questions from The Daily News, Government House Communications Director Richard Motta Jr. confirmed Thomas’ resignation Tuesday.
A document that appears to be Thomas’ resignation letter was provided to The Daily News, in which Thomas thanked Bryan for the opportunity to serve in his Cabinet.
“As discussed, we have a fundamental difference and, therefore, I tender my resignation effective today February 14, 2023,” according to the letter.
Motta did not respond to a request for comment from Bryan on the letter, and Government House issued a press release that did not provide any information about why Thomas resigned.
Thomas did not respond to a request for comment from The Daily News as of press time.
Thomas’ resignation comes after Bryan terminated former V.I. Attorney General Denise George in January, citing a lack of focus on local matters, and telling an online blog he was displeased with George’s focus on lawsuits against Jeffrey Epstein’s estate and associates.
Motta said Tuesday that Government House has “no further info on other personnel changes at this time.”
Acting commissioner Alejandro had been serving as Assistant Commissioner of Property and Procurement, and “has more than 27 years of experience in inventory management and procurement, 17 of which she has spent in government procurement, while serving in various capacities such as Contract Administrator, Manager of Procurement and Contracts, and Chief Deputy Commissioner of Procurement,” according to the press release from Government House.
“As Assistant Commissioner, Acting Commissioner Alejandro functioned as the Chief Procurement Officer, responsible for managing and overseeing the territory’s Procurement, Central Stores and Warehousing, and Vendor Maintenance Divisions through the Office of Procurement, Contract Management and Reporting,” according to the press release. “She also was responsible for the training and development of all procurement professionals and was involved in the strategic management and business initiatives planning at the Department of Property and Procurement.”
In addition, “Alejandro is a certified Contracting Officer Representative, holds a Master’s Degree in Operations Management and remains an active member of the National Contract Management Association.”
