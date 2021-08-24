Small masked faces poked out of car windows and children waved to each other as they waited for their first test of the year — a COVID test — at Antilles School on Monday. The first day of school had changed in many ways, but excitement still filled the air.
Following V.I. Health Department recommendations, all non-vaccinated students and staff were tested on the first day of school and proof of vaccination was gathered prior to the start of school.
Cars filled the upper lot and snaked back to the school’s entrance as students stayed in their parents’ cars waiting for their turn to be tested.
A quick swab by a Health Department employee and 15 minutes later the antigen tests yielded results.
The department is offering free COVID testing to all schools, public and private, on the first day of class and will continue to offer tests every two weeks.
Antilles School was open during the 2020-2021 school year to in-person learning, and did not see any school transmission of COVID-19, said Head of School Shannon Harris on Monday.
Harris also noted this year the school is seeing an increase in new students. This includes the enrollment of new students as well as students returning to the school following a gap in attendance.
“We have around 100 new and returning students, and we are still processing enrollment,” Harris said.
Harris attributes this increase to a shift in parents’ attitudes towards in-person learning.
“Last year, there was still uncertainty. Since we’ve demonstrated a successful return to school, there’s confidence and trust. This year there’s also an interest to get kids back into school for socialization reasons,” Harris said.
Antilles parent Bijal Sampat said she is pleased with the school’s COVID-19 policies.
“It’s been awesome, amazing. They are very vigilant, and there’s no bending of the rules, all protocols are followed,” Sampat said.
Sampat said additional precautions are being taken in the classrooms, such as plastic shields between students’ desks, wearing masks and not sharing school supplies or toys.
Her daughter, Reeva Sampat, was in the school’s Pre-K program last year and is entering kindergarten.
Second-grader London Taylor said she was excited to see her friends on the first day. London’s father, Bruce Taylor, reported the first round of testing had been going smoothly so far.