Antonio Thomas
The family of Antonio Thomas, better known as “Johnny Green,” announces his passing on Wednesday May 11, 2022, at the age of 88. Antonio was born in Savan, St. Thomas, on March 16, 1934.
Antonio was preceded in death by his parents, George “Jacob” Thomas, Clemencia Titus-Thomas; sisters, Iona Thomas and Adelita Thomas-Rogers; brothers, Donald, Halvar and Owen Thomas; and his favorite aunt, Florence Augusta Thomas-Fredericks (Aunt Florence).
He is survived by his loving companion, Ulrica M. Vialet; his daughters, Delsa, Lorna Ann, Rosa Thomas and Arecia Thomas-Pedrazzini; adopted daughter, Maureen Blyden; sons, Verne Scatliffe, Glen, Wayne, Lyndon and Anthony D. Thomas; grandchildren, Malcolm, Charlotte and April Scatliffe, Makelti, Lahnisha, Ishmael, Chinaka, Jah-Koi; adopted grandchild, Jeanay George-Gumbs; great-grandaughter, Sanai Johnson; daughters-in-law, Marcia Thomas and Janice M. Farrell-Thomas; son-in-law, Michael Pedrazzini; brother, Edwin Thomas “Kallaloo Man”; aunt, Lucia Penn; special friend, Erma Thomas; Thomas, Skelton, Stout families; and friends too numerous to mention.
The first viewing will be from 4 to 6 p.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home on Friday, June 10. Antonio will be laid to rest on Saturday, June 11. His home going service, the final viewing, will be from 9 to 9:30 a.m. at St. Thomas Assembly of God Church at 133 Crown Mountain, St. Thomas. The service starts at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Western Cemetery No. 3.
Alfred V. Raimer
We announce the passing of Alfred V. Raimer, who died May 21, 2022.
He was born to David Raimer and Edith Greaux of Estate Rosendal, St. Thomas, on March 17, 1933.
He graduated from Charlotte Amalie High School’s Class of 1951. He studied radio and TV repair at Escuela Vocational Metropolitan in Puerto Rico, and radio and TV engineering at RCA Institute in New York. He studied accounting, computer programming and government management at the University of the Virgin Islands.
He worked as a painter at the V.I. Hotel, then was hired as a computer operator at the V.I. Finance Department until his retirement in 1992.
He married Theresa D. Hampton of Augusta, Ga., in 1958, and together they raised their four children, Michael, Stephen, David, and Maria.
He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed reading, bowling, cooking, singing, and building.
The first viewing will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday, June 9, at All Saints Cathedral with services to follow at 10 a.m. Interment is at Raimer Family Cemetery.